Mars Inc. Is Apparently Redesigning the M&M's Characters to Make Them More 'Inclusive'

For years, the individual M&M characters have been identified by accentuating elements such as skin tones, certain outfits, and a variety of other means. Now, in a move to be more inclusive, Mars Inc. is completely redesigning the looks of all of its M&M's characters.

In an official statement from the company, they said that the change was made to reflect "more nuanced personalities" and "to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling."