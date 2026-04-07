Two Purported Ransom Notes About Nancy Guthrie's Body Have Been Released The new note suggests that Nancy is already dead. By Joseph Allen Published April 7 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: NBC

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been an ongoing saga for several months now, and her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has returned to hosting the Today show after a lengthy absence. Now, new reporting suggests that a pair of ransom notes related to Nancy's disappearance have been released.

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Following the news about the new ransom notes, many wanted to know how credible those reports are and what they might mean for the case. Here's what we know.

Source: NBC

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Is there a new ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case?

TMZ reportedly has two new ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie. According to its reporting, the notes claim to know both who kidnapped Nancy and where her body is. TMZ also claimed that these notes are from the same person who sent a ransom note on Feb. 1 demanding one bitcoin in exchange for information about her disappearance. This time, the writer of the note is demanding half a bitcoin for the information.

"We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, ‘I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you,'" TMZ host Harvey Levin said. The notes also claimed that Nancy is dead, a disheartening but unsurprising claim given the length of time since she went missing. The second note also added, “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico."

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TMZ said that it alerted the FBI. The note asked for half a bitcoin for the information, saying they would claim the other half when an arrest had been made. Levin also added that the person writing these notes has been "persistent" and said that they believe that their tips have been disregarded by law enforcement.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@TMZ

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“It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the egos remain hot when it comes to me,” the first letter reportedly says. Although this person is claiming they have key information, they are also asserting that they were not in any way responsible for the crime and have been outside the U.S. for five years.

“I just want what's fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly without having to join a witness protection program,” the note claims. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said that it is aware of reports of ransom notes related to the case and that it is coordinating all tips with the FBI.