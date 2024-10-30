Home > Entertainment > Movies Marlon Wayans Is "Looking Forward to Having Fun on the Big Screen Again" With 'Scary Movie' Shawn and Marlon Wayans left the 'Scary Movie' franchise after the second film. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 30 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're part of the Gen X crowd or you're an elder millennial, you probably grew up watching the Scary Movie franchise before you even understood each reference and dirty joke. But the movie was a rite of passage for many, and when Shawn and Marlon Wayans stepped away from the franchise after the second film, many fans agreed that it didn't feel quite the same. Now, the Wayans brothers are making a new Scary Movie reboot, and it could be the reset that longtime fans needed.

Marlon shared a post on X on Oct. 29 to announce a new impending film in the franchise. He didn't share if it will have the same cast of actors or characters from the first two films, or if it will have anything to do with the other movies that followed those first two. However, the franchise has always been about parodying popular horror films, and since the last Scary Movie film was released in 2013, there has been a lot of new horror to give the Wayans brothers new material to work with.



The Wayans brothers are making a new 'Scary Movie' for the franchise.

In his post on X, Marlon revealed that after almost two decades, he and his brothers are ready to come back and make a Scary Movie film for fans. "WE'RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they've been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!" He wrote. "We're looking forward to having fun on the big screen again."

According to Deadline, Shawn, Marlon, and Keenan Ivory Wayans are set to shoot a Scary Movie reboot in 2025. The Wayans brothers shared with the outlet that they "couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again."

WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again. pic.twitter.com/iWGrh4IWrh — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 29, 2024

But what some fans really want to know is if the original cast, including both Shawn and Marlon, but also Anna Faris and Regina Hall, are set to return. That still isn't totally clear. But if the Scary Movie reboot really is a new film to reignite fans' love for these movies, it would make sense to bring back some of the beloved actors and characters that started it all.

Why did Shawn and Marlon Wayans leave 'Scary Movie' after the second movie?

Following the success of Scary Movie 2, which was released in 2001, Marlon and Shawn left the franchise. But, according to Marlon, it was through no fault of theirs. During a May 2021 episode of the Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast, Marlon revealed that he and Shawn had been pushed out of the films.