Too Much to Drink? Check Out These Hangover Hacks to Use Post–New Year's Eve Celebration

"Drinking water helps restore necessary fluids and can help the bloodstream and circulatory system carry nutrients and oxygen to the tissues and remove the wastes from a night of excessive consumption,” Pete McCall, an exercise physiologist in San Diego, told Everyday Health.

If you want to help speed up the rehydration process, grab a sports drink (Gatorade, Powerade, etc.) instead. "Sports drinks will elevate blood glucose and can elevate sodium levels, which help muscle cells uptake and use water, leading to quicker rehydration," McCall added.