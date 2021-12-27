You'll Look So Good on New Year's Eve With This TikTok Outfit Inspo

You'll Look So Good on New Year's Eve With This TikTok Outfit InspoBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 27 2021, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
If you know your makeup is going to be on point for New Year’s Eve, your nails are already done, and you have the most enjoyable plans laid out with your friends or significant other, the only thing left to worry about is what you’re going to wear.
Fortunately, plenty of TikTokers have been posting trendy outfit inspo videos on the platform to create some inspiration. Here are some of the most creative and gorgeous outfits so far.
These New Year’s Eve outfits will help you stand out in a crowd.
The New Year’s Eve outfits posted to @faithinfashion’s TikTok all tend to have one thing in common. Regardless of which outfit you might choose from her video, you’ll be able to stand out in a crowd! The first one she’s wearing in her video is a long-sleeve, peacoat-style dress with fuzzy sleeves and a few buttons in the middle of her waistline. The second one is a sparkly tan-colored dress that reveals a whole lot of cleavage and a whole lot of leg.
These New Year’s Eve outfits are all black.
Most people know that a common staple to have in your closet is a little black dress. For New Year’s Eve, wearing that little black dress might get you caught in a situation where you’re looking a little too similar to everyone else around you. Thanks to @anaalvarez, here are some more awesome all-black New Year’s Eve outfits to rock that break the mold. One of her outfits even incorporates puffy shoulder padding giving off an 80s vibe.
New Year’s Eve vibes are in the air with these outfits.
A TikToker named @isobellorna posted a series of incredible New Year’s Eve outfit ideas to make anyone feel and look totally luxurious. One of the dresses in her video is an off-the-shoulder black mini dress covered in white sparkles that look similar to snowflakes.
Her second dress is a long-sleeve, deep V-neck mini dress that covers one of her legs in a very classy way. The third dress in her video is a knee-length Merlot-colored gown that gives a modest look while also showcasing her curves.
These New Year’s Eve outfits come straight to you from Amazon.
A lot of people love ordering clothing from Amazon because packages often show up on your doorstep pretty quickly. According to @hollandpaterno on TikTok, her Amazon haul for the 2022 holiday celebration is totally perfect. Her first outfit is a gold-colored dress that only covers one arm, leaving her other side totally exposed for the potential to spice it up with some cute jewelry.
Her second outfit is a two-piece black getup with the mega-popular crossover top that’s been blowing up on social media recently. Her third outfit would be perfect for anyone choosing to keep it simple and celebrate New Year’s Eve at home.
Here are five more inspiring and attractive New Year’s Eve outfits.
Outfit inspiration from @classycleanchic might be just what you need to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the best possible way. She posted five super trendy New Year’s Eve outfits to wear, and what they all have in common is that they’re extremely cute. A couple of her outfits include a bit of sparkle while a couple of them focus more on the accessories, from her earrings to the bow in her hair.