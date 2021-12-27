You'll Look So Good on New Year's Eve With This TikTok Outfit Inspo

A TikToker named @isobellorna posted a series of incredible New Year’s Eve outfit ideas to make anyone feel and look totally luxurious. One of the dresses in her video is an off-the-shoulder black mini dress covered in white sparkles that look similar to snowflakes.

Her second dress is a long-sleeve, deep V-neck mini dress that covers one of her legs in a very classy way. The third dress in her video is a knee-length Merlot-colored gown that gives a modest look while also showcasing her curves.