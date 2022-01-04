Manifestation Coach Kathleen Cameron's Tips for Sticking to Your New Year's Resolutions (EXCLUSIVE)

Just as looking ahead is important, so is taking the time to look back.

"You must become aware and reflect on the previous year so you know what changes can be made. The key to the enrichment of your life is in this feedback," Kathleen shared.

"I lead myself and others down a journey of reviewing what went well and what did not go according to plan in the previous year. After this exercise, you can decide what you will release and leave in 2021 and what you will bless and bring forward into 2022."