Is Actor Nia Long Dating? The Iconic Talent Says "I Want to Be of Service to Myself" "I want to be of service to myself, to my children, and to my career." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 15 2026, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Nia Long is many things: a beloved talent, mother, friend, and one of the most name-dropped celebrities in rap songs. Aside from all of those things, no one can deny how striking the actor is. Men and women have long marveled at her beauty and her ability to age like fine wine. After all, Black does not crack.

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That said, while Nia Long has been the object of many men’s affections, she’s gone through a lot on the romantic front. Most notably, her 13-year relationship with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt after his cheating scandal broke. As the world questioned Ime’s asinine decisions, many wondered if and when Nia would get back into the swing of dating.

Source: MEGA

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Is Nia Long dating?

Sorry, guys! If you’ve been hoping to shoot your shot with the actor, you’ll probably have to give her some time. In an April 13, 2026, interview with Playboy, the 55-year-old made it clear that dating is not a top priority right now.

“I do think that if you’re looking for a partner, you have to be actively out there in order to meet,” she told the publication. “But I am not in that space right now. I’m really focused on my kids, my work, and my girlfriends, and going out and having a good time.”

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She continued: “I like to get up and do what I want to do when I want to do it. It’s not that I don’t want to have a partner, but I was in a relationship for a very long time, and I’m enjoying getting to know myself without feeling the need to be of service to a relationship. I want to be of service to myself, to my children, and to my career."

Source: MEGA

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Interestingly, Nia shared that she’s not a fan of the word “dating.” However, she is open to love in the foreseeable future, with some conditions.

“When the right man comes along [whom] I choose to commit to, then perhaps he will be of service to me,” she shared. The actor also admitted that she’s never had a situationship and considers herself to be a long-term relationshipship gal.

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Nia Long says that people “talk too much” while dating.

While the actor was discussing having fun with some people, she made a point of noting that the downside of dating is that folks tend to spread their business. And as a woman partial to privacy, loose lips won’t fly.

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“Here’s my biggest thing about dating. People talk too much,” Nia shared. “I need them to shut up. If we’re going to have a one-night stand, I almost feel like I need to have them sign NDAs.”

And while Nia is such a hot commodity in the dating world, it’s likely that news of her having an entanglement or rendezvous would make its rounds in the news cycle. That said, she shared that while she is a bit flustered by the new dating landscape, she is not shy about spending time with men younger than her. “I love it,” she says. “They also go home.”