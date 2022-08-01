Nichelle Nichols Said Martin Luther King Jr. Saved Her From Leaving ‘Star Trek’ Early

Nichelle grew up in Robbins, Illinois, and began acting in the late 1950s. In 1966, she booked Star Trek as Lt. Uhura, which aired on NBC. At the time, the Civil Rights movement was in full swing, and seeing a Black actress on nightly TV was rare.

Nichelle wrote in her 1994 autobiography Beyond Uhura: Star Trek and Other Memories that viewers didn’t receive her performance as Uhura well. When the first season wrapped in 1967, the reviews were reportedly dismal.