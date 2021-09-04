So, Who Is Prince Charming Dating in Real Life?

The classic Cinderella has been rebooted more times than we can count, and the latest adaptation of the age-old fairytale recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. In the film, Camila Cabello stars as Ella, the protagonist who has dreams of one day opening her own boutique, and she has the opportunity to do exactly that after a chance encounter at the market where she is ultimately invited to the royal ball.

The recently released film features an all-star cast that includes Ella’s evil stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel), her Fabulous Godparent (Billy Porter), and Pierce Brosnan as her one-day father-in-law. But we don’t know much about the actor who plays Prince Robert in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella. So, who is Nicholas Galitzine ? And does he have a girlfriend?

Does ‘Cinderella’ actor Nicholas Galitzine have a girlfriend?

Although he plays Prince Charming on screen, Nicholas is tight-lipped about his romantic life in reality. There is no indication that the Cinderella actor is dating anyone exclusively, but he previously shared that his love affair with acting began with a girl that caught his eye.

“There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied. I did [the festival] so I could go chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency,” the actor previously told Wonderland Magazine.

While the actor seems to keep his personal life private, rumors alleged that Nicholas previously dated Lilli Kay, his co-star on Chambers. Neither Nicholas nor Lilli confirmed nor denied the accusations, and he hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically since.

But since being cast as Prince Charming, fans notice that he’s become extremely close to his co-star Camila. Although many have speculated that Nicholas may be Camila’s new boyfriend, there’s no indication that their relationship is anything but platonic. Camila appears to be very happy with her pop star boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

He said of Camila in an interview with British Vogue, “I can tell you for a fact that I have never felt as untalented as when I had to sing alongside her and the other incredible singers, like Idina Menzel (Cinderella’s evil stepmother) and Billy Porter (who plays a genderless Fairy Godmother).”

“I just feel so blessed to be on these tracks with these incredible singers, and regardless of what happens in life, no one can take that away from me now,” he added. Nicholas isn't new to the acting world, though he has become more and more in the spotlight lately. So, how old is he in 2021?

