Nick Nemeroff, a 32-Year-Old Comedian Who Guest Starred on 'Conan' and Others, Has Died

"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans," the announcement continues. "And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you."

Further details about Nick's cause of death have yet to be revealed. It's understood that the comedian died in his sleep.