Nick Nemeroff, a 32-Year-Old Comedian Who Guest Starred on 'Conan' and Others, Has Died
Comedian Nick Nemeroff, who appeared on hit TV shows like Roast Battle Canada and a slew of short films like System Error and My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling, tragically died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the age of 32.
Born and raised in Montreal, Québec, Canada, Nick was on his way to garnering an international following thanks, in part, to the success of his Juno Award-nominated comedy album, titled "The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life." How did Nick die?
What was Nick Nemeroff's cause of death?
The comedian's family confirmed the news about his passing on Instagram on June 27, 2022.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results," the post reads.
"He drew acclaim in Canada and the U.S., becoming both a 'comic’s comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy."
"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans," the announcement continues. "And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you."
Further details about Nick's cause of death have yet to be revealed. It's understood that the comedian died in his sleep.
Nick Nemeroff is best known for his live sets and TV work.
Beloved for his dead-pan style, Nick booked appearances at festivals like the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Halifax Comedy Festival. He delivered sets far and wide, delighting revelers at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Adelaide Fringe Festival, and Comedy Central's Clusterfest.
Nick's other career highlights include an appearance on Conan, where she starred as a comic guest, TV series like The Stand-Up Show With Jon Dore, Stand up Down Time, and Draft Everything, and TV specials like Homegrown Comics.
Our thoughts are with Nick's loved ones at this time.