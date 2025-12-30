Content Creator Nick Shirley Has a Net Worth That Could Be on a Steady Rise Nick Shirley went viral after he posted a video exposing Minnesota daycare centers that receive federal funding. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: X/@nickshirleyy

YouTuber Nick Shirley didn't start out making MAGA-related content on social media, but after he filmed himself seemingly blowing the lid off local daycare centers mixed up in alleged schemes in Minnesota, he went viral. Now, Nick is known for content that promotes far-right political beliefs, and, given his growing internet fame, people want to know what Nick Shirley's net worth is.

It's no secret that there are big bucks in content creation. Even before Nick went viral for his report on Somalian-owned daycare centers in Minnesota, he made content as what he calls a "YouTube journalist." He even spoke to Donald Trump at the White House in October 2025, which he shared in a video on his YouTube channel. Because of his growing success on the platform, Nick's net worth is likely to rise by quite a bit.



What is Nick Shirley's net worth?

Because Nick isn't in the public eye as much as some more A-lister YouTube content creators, his net worth has not been confirmed by multiple outlets at this time. Per The Sunday Guardian, his net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Although that hasn't been confirmed, according to the stats on YouTubers.me, his estimated net worth sits between $93,000 and $ 562,000, so that estimate does check out.

Nick Shirley Vlogger, YouTuber Net worth: $500,000 Nick Shirley is a vlogger on youTube known for making politically-focused content. He went viral in 2025, and calls himself a YouTube journalist. Much of his content leans toward right-wing views. Birthdate: April 4, 2022 Birthplace: Utah Parents: Paul Shirley and Brooke Shirley Education: Farmington High School

Nick's estimated net worth is thanks to monthly earnings in the thousands and his more than 2 million followers and subscribers across Instagram and YouTube combined. He has reportedly averaged $30,000 per month in YouTube earnings alone, but thanks to his growing popularity, ad revenue could ramp up big time for him. Nick also offers channel membership for his most devoted fans for $5 per user.

On Reddit, Nick has been called a "civilian investigator" while also commended for his journalism that he presents in YouTube videos. Nick cemented himself as a far-right journalist and investigator when he posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Calling people 'white supremacist,' 'racist,' 'Nazi,' and 'fascist' used to work … It's a deflection tactic that they use to make people turn the other way. It doesn't work anymore."

Nick Shirley has been making YouTube content for years.

Although it took one video to really put Nick on the map, he was making content on his YouTube channel for years. Some of his videos include him speaking to people at protests, while others have focused on the details of ICE raids in the United States. Some of his videos are labeled as "members only" for his paid members to view.

