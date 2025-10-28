Inside the Net Worth of Atlanta Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant Jamal is the lead pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is a popular and well-known figure in the church community By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 28 2025, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram: @jamalhbryant

The finances for celebrities, sports figures, and politicians are regularly broadcast, but the same can’t be said for those who choose religion as a career path, specifically pastors. However, there are some who make millions and have amassed a sizable net worth from their congregations. Does Atlanta megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant fit the bill?

The lead pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is a popular and well-known figure in the church community, but do his finances reflect his reputation? Find out where he currently stands financially.

Inside Jamal Bryant’s net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamal Bryant is worth an estimated $500,000 as of October 2025, the bulk of which is due to his lengthy career as a pastor. In addition to being a minister, Jamal is also an author, social activist, and the founder of the Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, per the outlet.

Jamal Bryant Pastor, author, activist Net worth: $500,000 Jamal Bryant is an American pastor who is currently the head of New Birth Church in Atlanta. Birth date: May 21, 1971 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Birth name: Jamal Harrison Bryant Father: John Richard Bryant, pastor Mother: Cecilia Williams-Bryant, pastor Marriages: Gizelle Bryant (2002-2009), Karri Turner (married 2024) Children: 3, Grace, Angel, and Adore Education: Morehouse College, Duke University

Jamal recently called on his congregation to stand up for those at risk of losing their SNAP benefits.

On Sunday, Oct. 26, Jamal told his congregation at New Birth to put the needs of the church on hold, and instead give their tithes and offerings to those who could lose their SNAP benefits beginning on Nov. 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown. "The congregation is supposed to be sensitive to the needs of the community, knowing that people are literally just trying to keep their head above water," he told local NBC affiliate 11Alive.

"We're opening up our arms and opening up our hearts at the same time," the pastor said. Oct. 26 was originally set to be the day that New Birth raised $1 million, but Jamal said those plans are on hold for the foreseeable future. Additionally, every other Saturday, he shared that New Birth gives groceries to 1,500 people, but that number will increase to 2,000 as the SNAP deadline looms closer.

This isn’t the first time that Jamal has taken his activism public, as he is the creator of the nationwide boycott against Target.

Back in March, Jamal called for a 40-day fast against Target in response to the popular retailer’s rollback of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). The boycott was a massive success and has continued throughout the remainder of 2025. In a June 2025 interview, the pastor shared his feelings about Target losing billions as a result of the boycott and also the company’s CEO stepping down.

“We take it as a victory,” he told The Guardian of Target’s dismal sales figures due to the boycott. “I’m grateful that the Kwanzaa principle of cooperative economics is seeing itself in the 21st century. It’s because we’re organized, unified, and singular in our focus.”