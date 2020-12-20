Is Jamal Bryant About to Get Fired? He Is Embroiled in Another Cheating Scandal

The senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is facing another round of allegations that cast new doubt on his relationship with ex-wife and baby mama Gizelle Bryant. During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, titled "Reunion Part 1," Monique Samuels accused Jamal of cheating on Gizelle (again). Meanwhile, Karen Huger claimed that the two were faking their romance. So, will the rumors impact Jamal's career?

Jamal Bryant became the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church a few years ago.

Jamal founded The Empowerment Temple Church in Baltimore, Md., in 2000, and he stayed in the same role for almost two decades. He was appointed as the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in 2018, replacing pastor Eddie Long. As some fans claim, there's a chance that the rumors about his potential sexual misconduct and extramarital affairs might end up costing him his job.

Jamal came under fire for his sexual promiscuity on several occasions in the past. He and Gizelle got married in 2002. They ended up filing for divorce in 2008, at least partly because of his infidelity. They rekindled their relationship in 2019, only for another wave of rumors to emerge less than a year later.

As Monique suggested in an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, titled "Reunion Part 1," Jamal might have started pursuing another affair after he and Gizelle decided to give another shot to their relationship. To drive the point home, Monique even grabbed a binder full of what she presented as evidence — including screenshots of the texts Jamal may or may not have exchanged with another woman.

"Your pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around his congregation, even in Atlanta as we speak, and you know it. You know it. You're fraud," Monique told Gizelle. However, the allegation holding that Jamal might have cheated on Gizelle has been around for quite some time. The first articles about Jamal pursuing an illicit affair behind her back and potentially siring a baby came to light a while ago.

"Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make a baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta [...] And was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church. [...] That number one is 1,000% untrue…1,000% faulty," went Jamal's defense.

According to another narrative, there's a chance that Jamal might have asked for help from the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to cover up for an extramarital affair that resulted in a pregnancy. As a YouTube video uploaded on Oct. 7, 2020, by Sharrell's World prompts, there's a chance that the pastor relied on help from his congregation to nip the rumors in the bud. The accusations are yet to be confirmed.

Another iteration of the same rumor holds that Jamal and Gizelle have tried to fake a relationship for the cameras. The stars responded to the claim via a witty Instagram post shared on Feb. 14, 2020. For the photo, they wore matching T-shirts adorned with the words "the storyline" and "the plot."