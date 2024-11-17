Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Pastor Jamal Bryant Got Married for a Second Time — All About His New Wife "The Lord brought me the most brilliant and beautiful woman in the universe," Jamal captioned a post featuring his new wife. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 17 2024, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@mzkarribaby's profile picture mzkarribaby

Pastor Jamal Bryant, the senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga., has entered a new chapter in his life — he’s a married man! Jamal tied the knot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2024, at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta in a gorgeous ceremony, but this isn’t his first time down the aisle.

Pastor Jamal was previously married to a recurring cast member of the hit Bravo show The Real Housewives of Potomac for about seven years. More than a decade later, he entered into a marriage with a new special someone. Here's everything you need to know about Jamal’s past and current marriage.

Pastor Jamal Bryant was married to Gizelle Bryant from 2002 to 2009.

Source: Mega Pastor Jamal Bryant's first wife, Gizelle Bryant.

Pastor Jamal was married to TV personality Gizelle Bryant from 2002 to 2009. Together, they welcomed three daughters, twins Angel and Adore, and Grace, according to Bravo. Their relationship began shortly after Gizelle completed school and was working at the NAACP national headquarters in Baltimore.

Jamal also served at the NAACP, working as the national youth and college director for six years before stepping into his role as a pastor, per his New Birth bio.

While Jamal and his first wife worked together and advocated for the Black community, their relationship took a turn due to his infidelity, ultimately leading to their divorce. Although they attempted to rekindle their love in 2019, two years later, in 2021, they went their separate ways — for good this time. Gizelle went on to date Jason Cameron, while Jamal found new love as well.

Who is Pastor Jamal Bryant's new wife?

Jamal married for a second time in November 2024 to Dr. Karrianna "Karri" Turner. Jamal's new wife is an author, ordained clergywoman, pastor, and entrepreneur, according to her Instagram bio and website. She's the proud owner of a women's online boutique, Shop180West, based in Atlanta, GA.

Jamal and Karri’s Nov. 14 wedding was attended by many friends and family. Her bridal gown was designed in collaboration with Joyce Williams, Jazella Couture, and The Fabric Boutique. Their wedding announcement referred to them as "The Doctors," as both have earned their doctorate degrees.

Jamal attended Morehouse College, earning his Bachelor’s Degree, and went on to collect his Master of Divinity from Duke University. He continued his studies at Oxford University in Great Britain, where he earned a doctorate from The Graduate Theological Foundation.

Karri, on the other hand, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Morris Brown College. She then earned a Master of Divinity from The Candler School of Theology at Emory University. While her website notes that she is pursuing a Doctorate in Ministry with a concentration in Leadership and Christian Renewal, her Instagram bio suggests she has already earned the degree, as she proudly labels herself as "Doctor" and a pastor.