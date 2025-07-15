Pastor John MacArthur's Net Worth Is in the Millions — How Did He Earn so Much Money? Pastor John MacArthur has died at the age of 86. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 15 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/John MacArthur

Like many religious leaders, Pastor John MacArthur had some controversial opinions about the world. The longtime minister of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, Calif., did not believe women should hold positions of power in the church, and thought that feminism in general was a big no-no. Pastor MacArthur was also critical of same-sex relationships and the scientific theory of evolution.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps not surprisingly, Pastor MacArthur pushed back against closing churches during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the survival rate was too high to warrant closing them. That was just the tip of the controversy iceberg for the man who extended his practices beyond the church and into radio and television. What was Pastor John MacArthur's net worth? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Pastor John MacArthur's net worth was reportedly in the millions.

An unconfirmed report of Pastor MacArthur's net worth states that he was worth $14 million. Beyond his television and radio program, Grace to You, Pastor MacArthur was also an author. During his life, he wrote or edited more than 150 books and contributed to over 30 works. He was also a public speaker who was asked to give talks at numerous events, seminars, and conferences.

John MacArthur Pastor and author Net worth: $14 million John MacArthur was an American pastor, Christian theologian, author, and founder of Grace to You, a nationally syndicated radio and television Bible teaching program. Birth date: June 18, 1939 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: John Fullerton MacArthur Jr. Father: Jack MacArthur Mother: Irene MacArthur (née Dockendorf) Marriages: Patricia MacArthur ​(m. 1963) Children: Matt MacArthur, Marcy MacArthur, Mark MacArthur, and Melinda MacArthur Education: Bob Jones University, Los Angeles Pacific College (BA), Biola University (MDiv)

Article continues below advertisement

John became pastor of Grace Community Church in 1969, which eventually grew to two morning services in a venue that seats 3,000 people. In 1986, he founded The Master’s Seminary, a graduate school that trains young men to become pastors. He was chancellor of The Master’s University and Seminary until his death in July 2025.

Details on Pastor John MacArthur's cause of death.