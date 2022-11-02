Is Jerry Falwell Jr. Hiding on a Farm After Explosive Documentary 'God Forbid'?

If we told you that there was an evangelist leader who would watch (and even tape) his wife having sex with the pool boy, you would probably assume it was the plot of a soap opera, right?

Shockingly, this is a true story. Hulu's new documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty tells the story of the sex scandal between Liberty University president and evangelist leader Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and Giancarlo Granda.

With the premiere of this explosive documentary, many are curious to know what happened to Jerry Falwell Jr. and where he is now.