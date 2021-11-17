On a New 'Red Table Talk,' Nico Tortorella and Spouse Discuss Their Marriage (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Anna Garrison
Nov. 17 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk has expanded into a franchise that looks at social issues with different families. A new series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, is hosted by three generations of women in the Estefan family.
On an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria and her husband, Emilio, sit down with actor Nico Tortorella (Younger) and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, to compare and contrast two wildly different marriages.
In a clip shared exclusively with Distractify, Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers reveal how they navigate their polyamorous marriage and discuss their relationship with Gloria and Emilio.
In a new episode of 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans,' Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers discuss their marriage.
The Nov. 18, 2021 episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans sees Emilio and Gloria Estefan sit down with actor Nico Tortorella and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers.
An official description for the episode reads, "Two wildly different marriages are explored: one open, one monogamous. For the first time, Gloria and Emilio share their epic love story while Younger star Nico Tortorella and their spouse Bethany Meyer reveal how they navigate their polyamorous marriage and break down their relationship from a modern, non-binary, sexually fluid point of view. It’s an unexpected look at what it means to be married today."
In the exclusive clip, Bethany explains, "When we decided to get married, part of that was having the legal bond, being family, knowing that we were going to be family with one another. We were talking about, before we came on [the show] ... being poly isn't a state of being, it's a state of mind."
Emilio chimes in, "In the long run, you only live once, and you have to be honest with each other." Nico replies, "That's what it comes down to. If you can't communicate your desires with your partner, you're probably not in the right relationship." Emily says, "I think more people would be poly if they had honest conversations."
Nico suggests, "Every single person that cheats... They could be a little poly."
Gloria agrees, and jokes, "Well they are, the other person just doesn't know about it." Nico adds, "It's a line. Every relationship needs a line. And if one person in the relationship is thinking about crossing that line, there needs to be a conversation first. Air it out."
Nico previously spoke about their polyamorous marriage with 'Attitude.'
In an October 2020 interview with Attitude, Nico described their relationship with gender and sexuality. Nico said they "grew up in a very sex-positive house," but that their journey to understanding their sexual identity was a "slow burn."
"I think that my understanding of the binary of sexuality and the binary of gender has transitioned over the years, and I try to more educate than necessarily explain who I am with my family," they said.
Nico also remarked that they met their spouse Bethany during college, where the two began as "best friends" who "really saw each other." "We were the first people to really see each other in our entirety," Nico shared.
Nico and Bethany's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans airs on Nov. 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.