On a New 'Red Table Talk,' Nico Tortorella and Spouse Discuss Their Marriage (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk has expanded into a franchise that looks at social issues with different families. A new series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, is hosted by three generations of women in the Estefan family.

On an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria and her husband, Emilio, sit down with actor Nico Tortorella (Younger) and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, to compare and contrast two wildly different marriages.