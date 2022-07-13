Who Are Nicole Curtis's Children? Meet the 'Rehab Addict' Star's Kids

Along with being candid and open about her passion for home restoration, Nicole has also been quite honest about living life as a single mother. When she was 20 years old, she got pregnant with her son Ethan, who was welcomed into the world in December 1997.

She shares Ethan with her ex-husband, Steven Cimini. The two were involved in a years-long legal battle over custody and child support that went on for more than a decade.

During a 2021 episode of Rehab Addict Rescue, Nicole opened up about her experience raising Ethan when he was still a youngster. She said, "When he was little I had to work 24-7. He had to be on a job site morning, noon and night."