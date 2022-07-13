Who Are Nicole Curtis's Children? Meet the 'Rehab Addict' Star's Kids
Certain things are considered extremely dangerous to become addicted to, but improving homes might not be one of those things. Nicole Curtis — star of HGTV's Rehab Addict and its spinoffs, including Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue — knows a thing or two about that! Her "addiction" revolves around home restoration and renovations.
One of the things that entices Nicole the most is the chance to give special attention to neglected historical structures that other people probably wouldn’t blink an eye at.
Nicole knows what she’s doing when it comes to bringing old properties back to life with her keen eye for detail — but what is there to know about her family life? How many kids does she have?
How many kids does Nicole Curtis have?
Along with being candid and open about her passion for home restoration, Nicole has also been quite honest about living life as a single mother. When she was 20 years old, she got pregnant with her son Ethan, who was welcomed into the world in December 1997.
She shares Ethan with her ex-husband, Steven Cimini. The two were involved in a years-long legal battle over custody and child support that went on for more than a decade.
During a 2021 episode of Rehab Addict Rescue, Nicole opened up about her experience raising Ethan when he was still a youngster. She said, "When he was little I had to work 24-7. He had to be on a job site morning, noon and night."
She continued: "Since the beginning, he was always by my side on every house build. It finally came to a point where I promised him he would no longer have to live in drywall dust."
Though reports say that Ethan and his mom have previously had their share of troubles, they appear to be on good terms now, with Ethan stating in the above-mentioned episode that his mother has "worked to the bone to get what she has."
Nicole has another son, Harper, with her ex Shane Maguire. Harper was born in July 2015.
Since Nicole and Shane are no longer together, they have a custody agreement, which also came about after a contentious and public years-long battle.
Is Nicole Curtis dating anyone right now?
The last known relationship Nicole publicly spoke about was back in 2019. Since so much time has passed, it's unclear if the relationship is still going on in 2022. She spoke to People about dating Ryan Sawtelle and seemed head over heels in love at the time. She spoke highly of him, saying, “My heart is happy and having him near me brings a calm I’ve never known."
She continued, "Not that it’s been easy. Everyone has a great first few months rocking everything they have in common, but after six months you start digging into the other stuff and you either grow apart or negotiate those differences and move forward. And [you] have to make a decision to focus on the fun.”
Back in 2019, Nicole was comfortable sharing pictures with Ryan fairly frequently. In a now-expired story thread, she posted before and after pictures of their outfits as they were getting ready for a night out on the town. In 2022, she hasn’t posted any pictures with Ryan which leaves fans curious to know whether or not they’re still together.