Do the Stars of 'Making Modern With Brooke and Brice' Have Any Kids?

As of 2022, Brooke and Brice don't have any children. Back in 2020, Brice posted a Christmas photo lounging in holiday pajamas. In front of him, it’s easy to see Brooke unwrapping gifts with a young girl.

This photo may have fans curious to know if the child pictured is the couple's daughter. However, the little girl appears to be their niece Aubrey, who has popped up from time to time on their shared Instagram page. Other adorable posts show Brooke and Aubrey enjoying a day at the beach and Brooke building a customized playhouse for her niece.