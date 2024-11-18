Nicole Kidman Denies Rumors About Those So-Called Tom Cruise "Divorce Photos"

In the world of Hollywood superstars, few people are as instantly recognizable and universally loved as Nicole Kidman. From her roles in Moulin Rouge, Batman Forever, and Practical Magic to more recent appearances in The Northman and Aquaman, Nicole is an enduring talent who always seems to out-do herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Her most recent film, a devastatingly honest indie film called Babygirl, gives into the oft-hidden world of sexuality for women over the age of 50. In interview discussing the film, Nicole also took fans back in time as she denies rumors surrounding those now-infamous so-called "divorce photos" following her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Here's what she had to say about the photos and her raw new movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman sets the record straight on those infamous "divorce photos" after split with Tom Cruise.

Whatever genre of film you prefer, you've probably come across at least a few that star Nicole Kidman by now. Yet it's one of her past relationships that seems to fill the most Nicole-centered headlines. And that's because her ex is none other than Hollywood heartthrob, controversy connoisseur, and stunt junkie, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise.

Since their split, much has come to light about Tom and his involvement in Scientology and his unhealthy relationship behaviors. Which is partly why photos taken of Nicole around the time her divorce from Tom was finalized became known as symbols of breaking free from an oppressive marriage. But Nicole is setting the record straight. Apparently, those photos aren't what everyone has been assuming.

Article continues below advertisement

British GQ asked Nicole if the famous photos, showing Nicole throwing her arms out and beaming with glee, were taken right after signing her divorce papers with Tom. Nicole laughed, "that's not true." She clarified, "That was not me; that was from a film," adding, "That wasn’t real life. I know that image!" It's unclear what movie she's referring to, but she's definitely clear about the source not being related to Tom, much to the internet's chagrin.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the movie 'Babygirl' about?

The interview with GQ was a fascinating peek into what life is like for a powerhouse of an actor who is now in her fifties. At 57, Nicole is past the age when Hollywood would traditionally stop offering lead romantic roles. But she found a workaround by going indie. For Babygirl, Nicole is baring it all. And we mean body, mind, and emotions.

The film stars Nicole as a 50-something woman who loves her husband but who is sexually unsatisfied and seeks an affair with a 20-something colleague. The film boldly explores the stigma around sexual intimacy over 40, especially for women, and dives into themes about sexual shame, pleasure, and complex relationships. And perhaps grappling with these topics helped Nicole face challenges in her own life, as the things she has experienced have driven her to feel everything more keenly.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained in the interview, "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I’m in all of those places. So life is, whew. It’s definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older how it’s a wake up at 3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing. If you’re in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I’m in it. Fully in it.”