Hotel night manager enters guest's freezing room, is instantly hit with "horrible uneasy feeling" "The tiny orb at the bottom." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 15 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kaykaur9 A former hotel night manager shows footage of what she believes is a ghost caught on camera when she recorded a drawer opening.

A night manager at a hotel records what she believes is a paranormal encounter after receiving a call from a guest who asked to switch out of their "freezing" room. Kay (@kaykaur9) recorded the incident and uploaded it to TikTok, where throngs of people were instantly freaked out.

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The clip begins with her walking into the empty guest room, and Kay can be heard breathing heavily off-camera. She steps away from the bed, even through the screen, one can sense the unease she must've felt standing there.

The spooky caption she appended to the clip certainly helps matters: "I never really felt alone in this hotel," she writes. "I'm not usually someone who senses a 'presence' or anything like that. But whenever my colleague left reception and I was there alone, I'd get this horrible uneasy feeling like I wasn't on my own," she said.

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The Night Manager Captured Something Strange In The Freezing Hotel Room

Kay gives a rundown of the situation with a series of text overlays. The room's beige, yellow, and brown aesthetic feels like something straight out of The Backrooms video game. "One time when I worked as a night hotel manager, a guest asked to change rooms because he said it was freezing," she penned.

After stepping back away from the bed, more of the room comes into view. The bed is neatly made, with marigold pillows and a neatly folded matching comforter resting on a pure white sheet set. "Later on I went into the room to make sure it was okay," she added.

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As she stands there, breathing, an air of suspense permeates the room. Kay directs her camera at a single chair tucked beneath a mostly bare desk, save for a mirror, TV remote, and sheet of paper on it. Despite the mundane surroundings, Kay writes that she felt something was amiss in the space.

"Something weird happened, at first I thought I was imagining it," she writes. Whatever it was, must've drawn her attention to the area where the bed is. That's because she stands at a distance from it while filming this particular area.

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The feeling was so palpable, she explains, that she felt compelled to document here time there. "So this time I recorded. Watch closely," she writes, as she stands, waiting for whatever ominous event is about to occur.

After a few more deep breaths, the bottom cabinet of the nightstand beside the bed begins to slowly slide open until it protrudes fully. Kay's breathing intensifies before her video ultimately comes to a close.

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Folks Were Divided On Kay's Purported Ghost Footage

Throngs of people in the comments section averred that they "did not claim any negative energy" from the clip, and rebuked it entirely. However, there were others, like this commenter, who believed they had a perfectly rational explanation for the drawer opening.

"Drawers opening are extremely easy to fake. Especially with a column close by," one said. Another replied: "Furniture guy here. Sometimes if the drawer is out of level enough (and has exceptionally low friction) a drawer can open on its own. Hope this helps," they wrote.

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In a follow-up video, Kay responded to these assertions by uploading another video of her testing the drawer. In it, she closes the open drawer, and proceeds to record it. Again, the drawer opens on its own, which she says is not a consequence of her attempting to fake any evidence of the otherworldly.

"I have this other one too, not sure if it helps to see better that there's nothing attached to the drawer," she writes. But there were commenters who were still unconvinced. "Could be as simple as the drawer is perfectly balanced and doesn't latch so after a few seconds it slowly slides open," they surmised.

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This same commenter added: "Sorry but to get me to believe in ghosts you're gonna have to show a helluva lot better evidence than easily fakeable hotel drawer accessing spooks." However, there were others who said that they believed Kay's story as they experienced a similar phenomena.

They shared screenshots of a video that showed a drawer opening. Like Kay, their attention was drawn to a specific part of the room after noticing the drawer was opened after briefly leaving the area and returning moments later.

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Kay stated: "This is exactly what happened to me, I closed it and went to the other side of the bed to straighten it out, when I cam back round it was open ... I feel like if it was a faulty drawer, it would open straight away after being closed, not waiting a while," she wrote.

Paranormal Evidence Is Almost Always Doubted

As a paranormal investigator myself, I too have doubts about the veracity of Kay's claims. I do find it interesting that she felt something was amiss in the room, and cold spots are indeed oft-associated with what people believe to be paranormal encounters.

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But as someone who has spent a fair amount of time in purportedly haunted locations, I've seen my fair share of furniture doors slide open, and squeaky floorboards causing disruptions that make fixtures rattle and seemingly move on their own.

Conversely, even when I've documented inexplicable phenomena that I witnessed in real time, people have doubted their credibility. Like when Brandon Alvis and I investigated Speed Mansion for our series, Haunted Discoveries and captured this doorknob turning all on its own, which we later learned occurred in tandem with a strange, disembodied voice of a woman singing.