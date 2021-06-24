Woman Wakes up to $49 Billion Debt After a Night Out With Her Friend

The X-Games are really cool, but I'd argue that there are some extreme sports we all engage in at least on a weekly basis that provide the same pulse-raising, heart-pounding thrills as attempting a 1080 spin on a half-pipe. Like being productive at work every day many months at a time, or actually maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine while balancing a social/work life.

But what is quite possibly the most extreme sport is waiting in anticipation and counting down the seconds it takes for your account balance to load after you just woke up from a night out partying. What happens after that page finally pops up will have you either congratulating or cursing the you from 8 hours ago.

Even if you managed to deplete everything you own and maybe incur a hundred dollars or so in overdraft fees, it probably has nothing on the shock that Maddie McGivern from California experienced when she saw that she was $49 billion in debt after a night out partying. Well, $49,999,999,697.98 to be exact.

@gabefloress We went out to the bar and Maddie checked her phone when we got home and she’s -$50 billion dollars in debt #fyppageforyou #fypシ ♬ original sound - gabe

At least that's what her smartphone mobile banking app was telling her. Newsweek reports that while McGivern saw she had a balance of $76.28 to spend, and that she went through $681 that week, she had incurred billions and billions of other expenditures.

Maddie's friend, Gabe Floress shared a video of her pal's conundrum on TikTok with the caption: "We went out to the bar and Maddie checked her phone when we got home and she's -$50 billion dollars in debt."

In the clip an exasperated Maddie says, "I swear to god it says negative 49 billion. What do I do? Negative 49 billion!" as she shows her friend the unbelievable figure on her phone.

The pair uploaded a follow up video where the issue clearly hadn't been resolved. Through the pandemonium of withstanding a personal economic apocalypse, Maddie can be heard saying, "I am 50 billion dollars in debt. What do you do when you're 50 billion dollars in debt."

Maddie would then hop on her own TikTok account to further muse about the conundrum. She had no recollection of spending exorbitant amounts of money, nor did she have any clue why in the world her account read that she had suddenly spent the entire net worth of one of the world's richest people.

So what happened? Did she decide to become part of The Giving Pledge? Did she buy 49 billion copies of Free State of Jones on DVD, or bought dinner for four at Nusr-Et?

Thankfully in the follow-up clips, Maddie shared her conversation with Chase bank. "I wish I could say I bought the city of Los Angeles. It's not the case here. I'm not really sure what inclined me to check my bank account at like 2 am. But I did. And then I saw negative 49 billion. Called my bank, and it went a little something like this."

She continued, "Hello this is Chase bank how may I help you?' Hi, I'm negative 50 billion dollars in debt, and I'm not quite sure why."

"Do I have 50 billion dollars? No. I do have $76. So she goes, 'can I put you on hold?' I've never seen this before. I was like, oh."

"It also said on my account I would get $50 billion in 2099. Which would be sick but I don't know if I would be alive at that point. Anyway I have to go in to the bank tomorrow to figure it out."

So that's exactly what Maddie did and thankfully, the entire thing ended up being one giant banking error. And by giant I mean more than Yang Huiyan and her family's net worth.

Maddie ended up solving the issue with her bank, but she didn't end up with a $50 billion credit to her account. "First of all I want to say thank you. I get 50 billion dollars is a little crazy. But we're here and it's resolved," Maddie said.

"So Chase started this thing, where if you have a problem with your account, it could be so many different things. You need to change the type of account you have, whatever. They started it this weekend which is why you're seeing other people have the same problem. So if you have this problem, give them a call."

According to Maddie's videos, it's an error done in order to grab people's attentions so they can fix an issue with their account. What that issue was is anyone's guess, Maddie didn't really get into it too much. However, a representative from Chase did speak to the incident.