Netflix's The Big Day is a new reality series that follows Indian couples as they prepare for their wedding day. The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the mad world of Indian weddings, which are known to be over-the-top, no-expense-spared, several-day affairs.

One of the first couples that have caught the attention of viewers is Nikhita and Mukund . Who are they, how much are they worth, and where are they now? Keep reading.

Along with learning about the different traditions and cultures behind the wedding ceremonies, audiences will also get to know the series' 12 couples and the love stories behind each of them.

Where are Nikhita and Mukund from 'The Big Day' now?

When it comes to a fairytale wedding, Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakant came pretty close. After having an intimate temple wedding ceremony in California, the couple returned to the motherland to celebrate their nuptials with several days of parties leading up to the big day.

Both Nikhita and Mukund were raised in San Francisco and they even went to the same high school. But the couple didn’t start dating until Mukund’s twin brother, Karthik, got engaged to Nikhita’s older sister, Leena!

As the families prepared for the wedding, Nikhita and Mukund found themselves at the same dance classes where they became close. They decided to give dating a go after their siblings’ marriage and just a year later, Mukund popped the question and the couple started planning a wedding of their own.

Both Nikhita and Mukund work at Cupertino-based company Moxtra, where Nikhita is a leading strategic business developer and Mukund works in technical solutions. And while by day, they seem to live a regular life in tech, the couple's wedding was pretty much straight out of a Bollywood movie.

For the special day, the bride and groom decided to go back to their roots and celebrate their culture with a traditional wedding at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai, India. They hired a team of planners to take care of the many details that went into the festivities, including the construction of multiple sets for each day of parties leading up to the actual wedding day.

As is probably clear by now, Nikhita and Mukhund didn’t hold back for the big day(s). They held a Bollywood-style sangeet complete with flame-throwers and live music, an Alice in Wonderland-themed Mehendi, and a movie night for which guests got to walk down a red carpet through a paparazzi-lined corridor with a live drumroll. And after all the wedding festivities at The Leela, the couple exchanged vows at the Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, a stunning resort in Mamallapuram on the Bay of Bengal.

