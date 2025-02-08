There Were Multiple Drugs Found in Bob Lee’s System the Night He Was Killed — What Happened? "What matters today is that we had a guilty verdict and that Nima Momeni is going away for a very long time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 7 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: NBC News

The news cycle is so heavy that we somehow forgot that before UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed, another high-powered CEO was brutally murdered. Both incidents happened in major cities, but beyond their career paths, that's where the similarities end. While Thompson's death was allegedly motivated by an ideological disdain for the healthcare industry, the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was rooted in a rage that was far more personal.

An autopsy would later reveal that Lee had traces of cocaine, ketamine, and alcohol in his system, at the time of his death. The 43-year-old was stabbed multiple times, in his heart and hip, outside an apartment building in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. He called 911 a total of 47 times before police reached him. He succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. It didn't take long for police to narrow their suspects list down to one man. Where is Nima Momeni now? Here's what we know.

Where is Nima Momeni now?

After a six-week trial, Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder. He faces 16 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on May 16, 2025, per Fox KTVU. The now-40-year-old showed very little emotion as the verdict was read, reported NBC News, but Lee's family had much to say after the trial ended.

"We know what happened here," said Lee's brother, Tim Oliver Lee, to reporters. This was referencing the fact that Momeni was acquitted of first-degree murder. "We think he had the intent to murder; the jury felt like he did not have the intent coming into that situation," explained Tim. "But what matters today is that we had a guilty verdict and that Nima Momeni is going away for a very long time."

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she felt they presented a strong case for first-degree murder, but the jury didn't agree. She added that based on the facts, it was obvious how the jury reached this conclusion. Despite that minor setback, Jenkins was pleased with the result. "We are a city committed to accountability, we are a city committed to public safety," she said.

What happened to Bob Lee?

According to court documents obtained by the BBC, Momeni had a heated discussion with Lee the night before he killed him. Lee was engaged in a casual sexual relationship with Momeni's sister, Khazar Elyassnia, who is married. Lee and Elyassnia were part of a rich group of San Francisco elite who regularly partied and did drugs together, per the New York Post. Momeni thought Lee had drugged and sexually assaulted his sister. She denied that happened.