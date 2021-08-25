The Baby From Nirvana's "Nevermind" Album Is Now Suing Everyone Involved in Its Release

The cover art for Nirvana's "Nevermind" album has arguably become one of the most famous in the history of modern rock and roll music. Since the album's release in 1991, the photograph of a baby swimming fully nude in a pool toward a dollar bill suspended from a fishing line has received polarizing reactions. This has, for better or worse, solidified its status as one of the most well-known album covers.

Although the baby who was featured in the cover art is now a grown man, his moment of fame as a 4-month-old infant defined his public persona for decades. With that being said, where is the Nirvana "Nevermind" baby now? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Where is the baby from Nirvana's "Nevermind" album now? Spencer Elden is now 30 years old.

Although Spencer Elden may be ridiculously famous for the photoshoot he did when he was only 4 months old, he lived the next three decades of his life fairly under the radar. Spencer's Instagram account is dormant. The most recent image was shared in 2016. In it, he stands on what appears to be the roof of a house.

This doesn't mean that he has forgotten the album that made him iconic, however. In a since-deleted post, Spencer shared a remake he did in 2015 of the album cover as a 25-year-old, albeit this time he wore a bathing suit instead of posing fully nude.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond those details, Spencer is also fairly inactive on Facebook. It appears that he has worked as an artist and sold his work via the platform back in 2019. The most recent post on social media regarding Spencer came by way of his apparent girlfriend, Angela Marie Najand, who shared a photo of the couple on June 5, 2021. She insinuated in the comments under the post that they are planning to get married soon.