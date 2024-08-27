Home > Entertainment > Music Noel Gallagher's Net Worth Is More Than 11 Times Greater Than His Brother's Noel and Liam Gallagher are expected to earn millions from their upcoming reunion tour as Oasis. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 27 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's been a decade and a half since the Britpop band Oasis broke up following a well-documented feud between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, but it seems that the pair are finally willing to move forward and make music together again, given their announcement of a new Oasis tour in 2025.

Between then and now, though, Noel specifically has had a particularly lucrative solo career, making a name for himself and earning quite an impressive net worth. Let's break down his earnings and how they stack up against his brother's.

Noel Gallagher's net worth is significantly higher than Liam's.

Following the 2009 breakup of Oasis, Noel pursued a solo career and created the group Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Through various projects, both with this new band and with other collaborations with famous artists, Noel has managed to amass a wealth of $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Liam, on the other hand, is only worth about $6 million, though his net worth did previously peak at $50 million before his very expensive divorce.

