Filipino Actress Nora Aunor Has Died at 71, but What Was Her Cause of Death?

One of the most prominent stars in the history of Filipino cinema is now being mourned by everyone who watched her work. News broke in mid-April that Nora Aunor, a Filipino actress who had starred in dozens of projects in the country, had died at the age of 71.

Following the news that Nora had died, many wanted to learn more about what happened to her and about her cause of death. Here's what we know.

What was Nora Aunor's cause of death?

Nora's death was announced by her daughter, fellow actress Lotlot de Leon on Instagram. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nora Aunor, our beloved mother, celebrated television and movie actress, and a true National Artist of the Philippines," Lotlot wrote on Instagram. "She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade."

Lotlot's initial announcement did not offer a cause of death, and none has been reported since. As a result, all we can do is speculate about her cause of death, and it seems likely that the family did not want the public to know how she had died. There was no reporting that suggested Nora was sick in the lead-up to her death, so it seems like it might not have been a long battle with illness, or at least not a public one.

Nora was acting right up until 2024.

Nora's immense legacy in the world of Filipino film and television is almost unmatched. She is perhaps best known internationally for films like Bona and Taklub, which both played at the Cannes International Film Festival, according to IMDb. She also starred in The Flor Contemplacion Story, Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina? and Thy Womb, as well as in a number of Filipino TV projects. Her most recent credit was in Lilet Matias, Attorney-at-Law, in 2024.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announces with great sadness the passing of National Artist Nora... Posted by National Commission for Culture and the Arts on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

By some metrics, Nora was the most awarded actress in the history of Filipino film and TV, having won multiple lifetime achievement awards as well as several international honors. Given her status in the country, it's perhaps no surprise that the Philippines' National Commission for Culture and the Arts announced in a post on Facebook that Nora would be given a public funeral in their post, memorializing her.

"The 'Superstar' has an extensive filmography of more than 170 films," the commission wrote. "This number is exceeded only by the number of awards and citations she has received from local and international organizations." Nora had five children, including three who followed in their mother's footsteps and became actors in their own right.