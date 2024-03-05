Home > Entertainment Filipino Actor Jaclyn Jose's Daughter Breaks Down Delivering News of Her Mother's Passing On March 2, 2024, we lost a legend in Filipino actor Jaclyn Jose. Her daughter, Andi, had to break the news to Jaclyn's fans. By Jamie Lerner Mar. 5 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Jaclyn Jose and daughter Andi Eigenmann at the Cannes Film Festival 2016

There aren’t many Filipino actors we’re all familiar with, but Jaclyn Jose broke into the mainstream after breaking a record. She became the first Filipino actor ever to win the Palme d’Or Best Actress award when she won at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for her role in Ma’Rosa. Sadly, however, on March 2, 2024, Jaclyn’s daughter shared that her mother passed away.

Jaclyn’s daughter, Andi Eigenmann, was an actor in her own right before taking time off to focus on her family. Now that Andi is living a private life, what is she up to and what was her mother’s cause of death?

Jaclyn Jose’s daughter Andi Eigenmann announced that her mother’s cause of death was a heart attack.

In a moving press conference on March 4, 2024, Andi shared the news of her mother’s death alongside one of her paternal half-brothers, Gabby Eigenmann. (Andi also has a maternal half-brother named Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, along with three other paternal half-siblings named Sid Lucero, Max Eigenmann, and Ira Eigenmann.) Andi spoke on behalf of her family and her mother to ABS-CBN News regarding Jaclyn’s death.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my Nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 on the morning of March 2, 2024, due to a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack,” Andi said. “We’d like to thank everyone who has since extended their prayers and condolences to us.

“As our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident, please provide us the respect and privacy to grieve, and we hope this will put all the speculations to rest. We’d just like to say that her undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, and the many lives she’s touched,” Andi added, “as her life itself was her greatest obra maestra.” At that point, Andi was overcome with tears as she and Gabby exited the conference.

Andi Eigenmann followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actor and public figure.

When she was just 15 years old, Andi took her first television role in the Philippines’ Wansapanataym: D’ Supers, a fantasy anthology series. She acted consistently in television and film, starting in soap operas and reality shows, although she would eventually star in the 2010 fantasy drama series Agua Bendita and the 2011 military drama series Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin.

By 2017, however, Andi revealed that she would be quitting the “artista life,” meaning that she would be leaving the industry behind but continuing to act for the love of it. At this point, she had one daughter, Ellie, who was born in 2011. In 2018, Andi started dating professional surfer Philmar Alipayo and in 2019, she gave birth to her daughter, Lilo. In 2021, Andi had her third child, a son named Koa.