"We're Not all Supposed to Meet Our Soulmate at a Certain Time," Says Norma Kamali

As the visionary creative explained in a recent interview with People, she went to see an astrologer back in 1970. They predicted that she would meet her partner aged 65. She refused to believe the prophecy, but it turned out to be true.

"My astrologer in 1970 told me, she said, 'Oh this is what's gonna happen in your career and when you're 65 you'll meet your soulmate.' I said 'Oh no no no. No, you're wrong,'" Norma said.