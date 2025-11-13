North West's Faux Tattoos and Piercings Spark Criticism "Poor kid never had a chance with those parents." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 13 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok - @KimandNorth

The avid following and adulation the Kardashian family has received over the years belongs in a case study of celebrity. Often cited as being "famous for fame's sake," the women bearing the Kardashian/Jenner name have all managed to attain a level of notoriety for themselves.

High-profile, headline-grabbing relationships are a cornerstone of the Kardashian family. Kim's marriage to rapper Kanye West is no exception, and now the flame of public scrutiny has been passed to their daughter, North West, who recently caused a stir after pictures of the 12-year-old rocking piercings were shared online.

Source: TikTok - @KimandNorth

Are North West's piercings real?

North posed with two of her friends in a series of photos she uploaded to her TikTok account. The 12-year-old donned blue eye contact lenses and had faux blue hair pieces in her braided hair. The children seem to have drawn on their faces as well, and adorned their fingernails with glittery rhinestones and sparkling necklaces.

In several of the photos, it looks as though the child has blackened her teeth. In addition to the piercings and jewelry, North and her pals were also seen rocking tattoos on their arms as they posed for various pictures.

North confirmed in a separate post that the piercings and tattoos weren't permanent. "Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life," the minor penned in her public social media profile. Comments on her @kimandnorth TikTok account have been disabled; however, folks have had plenty to say about the kid's look.

Some folks weren't shy about harshly criticizing North West's appearance in her aforementioned photos. One person referenced the Resident Evil franchise, writing: "I must call Albert Wesker and tell him to stop letting his lab experiments escape."

Another seemed equally appalled by North West's styling cues, writing: "Remember back when society thought Mike Tyson was crazy for getting a face tattoo? Good times." Someone else thought that North West's selfies were incongruous with her age. "12 going on blown-out 30," they remarked.

Kanye and Kim's daughter North West, 12 years old, shows off her new body piercings pic.twitter.com/nZ7KxMDNOI — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 12, 2025 Source: X | @TaraBull

Other photos of the child have surfaced online that seemingly show Kim and Kanye's daughter sporting a finger dermal piercing.

This procedure includes puncturing the skin and threading a piece of metal/jewelry through one layer of flesh. Some folks even fit an entire ring that's embedded into their body. It's not difficult to imagine what would happen if someone got into a fight and punched a person square in their forehead while rocking one of these things under their skin.

Some users online criticized the parental skills of North's mother, Kim Kardashian, in allowing her to purportedly get a dermal piercing at 12 years old. Others just took issue with allowing her daughter to post photos of herself online with the fake tattoos, grill, drawings on her face, and faux septum piercing.

Are those tattoos real? And the piercings. What is wrong with these people that is not cool to let a child do things that are permanent. They dont know what they really want and will regret it later. — Melsbells (@MEnglanderRE) November 12, 2025 Source: X | @MEnglanderRE

"Look at her parents. Two psycho narcissistic attention w---es. Poor kid doesn't stand a chance without some solid moral support from adults in her life. She's the oldest, wait until the younger children start the crazy s--t. Pray for those children," one X user penned.