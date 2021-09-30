36 Cute and Corny Captions for Your October Instagram Posts

While Hot Girl Summer may officially be over, October still provides you with plenty of new photo opportunities before you're bundled up inside for the winter. Keep your Instagram feed full of new content about your favorite fall activities with these creative captions for October (or as long as the leaves are still on the ground).

15. If you don't like sappy puns, you better leaf right now.

12. You're the pick of the patch.

8. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves.

7. The only thing getting lit this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle.

5. The apple of my pie.

3. I haven't tripped, but here I am in the fall.

Quotes about autumn to use in your Instagram captions.

16. "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." —Albert Camus 17. “And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and Autumn was awakened.” —Raquel Franco 18. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” —Oscar Wilde 19. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." —Anne of Green Gables 20. "I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." —Anna Madsen

21. "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour." —Victoria Erickson 22. "October is about trees revealing colors they've hidden all year. People have an October as well.” —JM Storm 23. "Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi 24. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, falling from the autumn tree." —Emily Brontë

25. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald 26. "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go." —Unknown 27. "Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day." —Shira Tamir 28. "A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" —Winnie the Pooh

