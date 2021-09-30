Logo
Home > Human Interest
Autumn leaves falling
Source: Getty Images

36 Cute and Corny Captions for Your October Instagram Posts

By

Sep. 30 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

While Hot Girl Summer may officially be over, October still provides you with plenty of new photo opportunities before you're bundled up inside for the winter. Keep your Instagram feed full of new content about your favorite fall activities with these creative captions for October (or as long as the leaves are still on the ground).

Article continues below advertisement

Corny fall captions for October.

1. Hay there!

2. #SquashGoals

3. I haven't tripped, but here I am in the fall.

4. I'm spicing things up.

5. The apple of my pie.

6. Feeling gourdgeous.

7. The only thing getting lit this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle.

8. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves.

A girl laying in the leaves.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

9. Oh my gourd, I love fall.

10. You are unbe-leaf-able.

11. Changing like the leaves.

12. You're the pick of the patch.

13. Looking quite smashing.

14. My favorite fall outfit is a har-vest.

15. If you don't like sappy puns, you better leaf right now.

Quotes about autumn to use in your Instagram captions.

16. "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." —Albert Camus

17. “And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and Autumn was awakened.” —Raquel Franco

18. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” —Oscar Wilde

19. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." —Anne of Green Gables

20. "I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." —Anna Madsen

Article continues below advertisement
A couple with leaves falling down around them.
Source: Getty Images

21. "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour." —Victoria Erickson

22. "October is about trees revealing colors they've hidden all year. People have an October as well.” —JM Storm

23. "Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi

24. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, falling from the autumn tree." —Emily Brontë

Article continues below advertisement

25. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

26. "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go." —Unknown

27. "Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day." —Shira Tamir

28. "A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" —Winnie the Pooh

Girl smiling
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Song lyrics about fall.

29. “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place / And I can picture it after all these days.” —Taylor Swift

30. "Summer has come and passed, the innocent can never last / Wake me up when September ends." —Green Day

31. “It’s time to let go of this endless summer afternoon.” —Lorde

32. "It's harvest time in this little town." —Luke Bryan

33. "The autumn days swung soft around me, like cotton on my skin / but as the embers of the summer lost their breath and disappeared, my heart went cold and only hollow rhythms resounded from within.” —Fiona Apple

34. “Fall, go on and fall apart / Fall into these arms of mine, I’ll catch you every time.” —Clay Walker

35. “Let me hold both your hands in the holes of my sweater." —The Neighbourhood

36. “But I miss you most of all, my darling, when autumn leaves start to fall.” —Frank Sinatra

Advertisement
More from Distractify

18 2019 National Coming Out Day Instagram Captions and Quote Ideas

30+ Perfect Instagram Captions to Celebrate a Birthday

30 Instagram Captions for Anyone Going Through a Breakup

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.