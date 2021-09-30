36 Cute and Corny Captions for Your October Instagram Posts

36 Cute and Corny Captions for Your October Instagram PostsBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 30 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
While Hot Girl Summer may officially be over, October still provides you with plenty of new photo opportunities before you're bundled up inside for the winter. Keep your Instagram feed full of new content about your favorite fall activities with these creative captions for October (or as long as the leaves are still on the ground).
Corny fall captions for October.
1. Hay there!
2. #SquashGoals
3. I haven't tripped, but here I am in the fall.
4. I'm spicing things up.
5. The apple of my pie.
6. Feeling gourdgeous.
7. The only thing getting lit this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle.
8. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves.
9. Oh my gourd, I love fall.
10. You are unbe-leaf-able.
11. Changing like the leaves.
12. You're the pick of the patch.
13. Looking quite smashing.
14. My favorite fall outfit is a har-vest.
15. If you don't like sappy puns, you better leaf right now.
Quotes about autumn to use in your Instagram captions.
16. "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." —Albert Camus
17. “And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and Autumn was awakened.” —Raquel Franco
18. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” —Oscar Wilde
19. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." —Anne of Green Gables
20. "I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." —Anna Madsen
21. "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour." —Victoria Erickson
22. "October is about trees revealing colors they've hidden all year. People have an October as well.” —JM Storm
23. "Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi
24. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, falling from the autumn tree." —Emily Brontë
25. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald
26. "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go." —Unknown
27. "Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day." —Shira Tamir
28. "A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" —Winnie the Pooh
Song lyrics about fall.
29. “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place / And I can picture it after all these days.” —Taylor Swift
30. "Summer has come and passed, the innocent can never last / Wake me up when September ends." —Green Day
31. “It’s time to let go of this endless summer afternoon.” —Lorde
32. "It's harvest time in this little town." —Luke Bryan
33. "The autumn days swung soft around me, like cotton on my skin / but as the embers of the summer lost their breath and disappeared, my heart went cold and only hollow rhythms resounded from within.” —Fiona Apple
34. “Fall, go on and fall apart / Fall into these arms of mine, I’ll catch you every time.” —Clay Walker
35. “Let me hold both your hands in the holes of my sweater." —The Neighbourhood
36. “But I miss you most of all, my darling, when autumn leaves start to fall.” —Frank Sinatra