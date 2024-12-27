OG Maco Has Died at 32 Years Old — Here's What We Know About the Rapper's Cause of Death OG Maco dealt with "skin-eating bacteria" in 2019 after he was misdiagnosed with a rash. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 27 2024, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ogxmaco

On Dec 27, 2024, news broke that rapper OG Maco, whose real name is Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., had passed away the day before at the young age of 32. Benedict, or "Ben" as he is known to his loved ones, rose to fame with the release of his hit song "U Guessed It," which spawned a remix that featured 2 Chainz.

Article continues below advertisement

OG Maco's social media first made the announcement that he was in critical condition about a week before he passed, leaving followers worried but hopeful. When news broke that he had succumbed, shocked and heartbroken followers turned up to share their love. Here's what we know about the rapper's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

OG Maco's cause of death is a little unclear.

On Instagram, a social media post announcing his death reads, "With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco." They called his life a testament to "resilience, creativity, and boundless love."

The post, following up another post that listed him in critical condition, did not give the reason for his death. Rolling Stone reports that it's "unclear" what led to his passing. Rumors online suggest it was a gunshot wound to the head, but it's all speculation for now.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben had been dealing with health complications ever since being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a "skin-eating bacteria" in 2019. He was misdiagnosed with a rash, and the resulting infection permanently scarred his face and neck. It's unclear if his passing is related in any way to that health issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and fans share their shock and heartache.

Before posting about his passing, someone caring for Ben's social media account posted when he first went into critical condition. They wrote at the time, "We want to inform OG Maco's fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition." They wrote that he was receiving excellent care and requested that people respect their right to privacy in such a difficult time.

They then thanked followers for their support and understanding. Understandably, people were shocked at Ben's sudden critical condition and left messages of love and support. Versatile G wrote, "I called bro multiple times to see if he was OK. I had no idea it was troubling with him this much."

Article continues below advertisement

Another follower summed up Ben's influence in the world of trap, writing, "Before Baby Kia before Lil Uzi before 6ix9ine before Chief Keef (Almighty So faze) it was OG Maco — I always said far as the Trap Rage wave — Maco was one of the Main Pioneers along with Travis Scott — but because of the industry politics dealing with the Beyonce '7/11'-'U Guessed It' video controversy — the fallout with him and QC and his personal health crisis's he never got his well deserved [flowers] — but I hope this King pulls threw and finds his inner peace within himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Others offered prayers and wishes that Ben would recover. After the update was made to social media that he had passed away, the wishes for recovery turned to shock, heartbreak, and memories of the young rapper.