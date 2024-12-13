Ohad Fisherman Remains at Large — The Alexander Brothers' Cousin Also Faces Serious Allegations Ohad Fisherman might respect the art of the deal more than he respects women. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 13 2024, 9:04 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ohad Fisherman

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

In June 2024, news broke that Oren and Alon Alexander had been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by two women. The twin brothers came from a prominent family in Florida and had allegedly been using their high-profile statuses to lure women to private locations to rape them. Six months later, they were arrested, along with their older brother Tal, and were subsequently charged with sex trafficking.

More victims have come forward since these initial allegations. The victims share similarly harrowing stories about the Alexander brothers and in a few instances, at least one other person. We've recently learned that their cousin, Ohad Fisherman, was also present for a few incidents reported by various victims. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Ohad Fisherman now? Police are looking for him.

Per an indictment that was unsealed on Dec. 11, 2024, Tal, Oren, and Alon Alexander conspired to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women," per ABC News. This is being described as a sex trafficking ring because the siblings would entice these women using lavish trips to opulent locations, only to trap them there to assault them. These activities date back to 2010 and continued for at least a decade.

According to Business Insider, Fisherman has been "separately charged in Florida with sexual battery in three incidents in Miami involving three different women in 2016, 2017, and 2021." In 2016, Fisherman, Oren and Alon were in Miami Beach at Alon's apartment where the twin brothers allegedly raped an unnamed woman. Fisherman apparently held her down while the brothers argued over who would go first. Although the Alexander brothers are in jail awaiting their trials, Fisherman remains at large.

Who is Ohad Fisherman?

Like two of the three Alexander brothers, Fisherman also works in luxury real estate. Less is known about him than his more public-facing cousins, but he occasionally got thrown a public relations bone. In April 2022 he was featured in a video for a private member-only organization called The Billionaires Club. In it, Fisherman explains what he loves about real estate.

He says he likes to travel and meet new people, which he believes helps in his pursuit of selling luxury properties. At the time, Fisherman was working for Society Real Estate because, he said, it was a boutique real estate company that allowed him to get the "best value and interests" for his clients. He attributes his ability to close deals to his dog Nico, who accompanies him to every meeting.