15 Popular Old Wives Tales That Are Completely Untrue

No, you will not be stuck with a piece of gum in your guts for seven years if you accidentally swallow it. Yes, there are some parts of gum that are impossible to digest, but it will only take a week or so for you to pass those parts of it. So it's not a big idea if you accidentally let swallow a piece every now and then. Still, it's not the best idea to repeatedly swallow gum, as it can, over time, lead to a bowel obstruction.