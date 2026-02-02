Who Are Olivia Dean's Parents? Details on the Singer's Family Olivia won the for Best New Artist at the 68th Grammy Awards. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 2 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Afrter British singer and songwriter Olivia Dean won the trophy for Best New Artist at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, 2026, some of her fans were more curious about the recording artist's parents.

"The Art of Loving" singer says that her parents exposed her to other artists growing up, such as Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, and Carole King, which led to Olivia's soul-pop music style. So, who are Olivia Dean's parents?

Source: Mega

Who are Olivia Dean's parents?

Olivia is the daughter of an English father and a mother of Jamaican-Guyanese descent, according to People. Olivia's parents have been married for almost 30 years and also have two other children. Not much is known publicly about the "Messy" artist's dad. However, her mother, Christine, is a lawyer, politician, and the deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party, per W Magazine.

Olivia's grandmother, Carmen, is a Windrush generation Caribbean immigrant who helped to rebuild the U.K. after World War II, and the singer credits her for her feminist views. "It would have been impossible for me to not have developed into the feminist I identify as today because of them. My mum, and my auntie, and my granny are too powerful," she said. "At the same time, there’s room for both: you can be this independent, strong woman and still have love. I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive."

Olivia mentioned her grandmother in her Grammy acceptance speech, per Forbes. "I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you so much," she said. "I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here... I am a product of bravery, and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated."

Olivia told Rodeo Magazine that her father has "eclectic" taste in music, which influenced her at a young age. "I don’t think I came from a super musical family; no one else sang or played," she said. "My dad would always be playing records, though. He has a really eclectic music taste. ...One of my earliest memories is dancing with him in the kitchen and him playing me the stuff he listened to. I found a love of music through his love of music, I think."

The artist also shared that she writes music about how she feels to express herself. "The more personal you are, the more people can relate and feel more open," she said. "I think I started songwriting because I was looking for a way to share how I was feeling, to express stuff that I couldn’t say in a conversation. I want other people to hear themselves in it and think, ‘I can relate. I’ve been there.'"