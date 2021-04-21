Olivia Liang Actually Had to Learn Martial Arts to Star in 'Kung Fu'

Although Kung Fu will be Olivia’s first headlining and starring role, she’s been performing in movies and television since 2016. She actually had a similar journey to her character, Nicky. When she finished high school, Olivia wanted to pursue acting and dance, but her mom pushed her to go to college instead. Two years in, her mom finally gave in, and luckily for Olivia, it all worked out!

She joked to Bustle, “My mom is finally not asking me if I want to go to law school. [She’s] like, ‘You know what? I always knew. I always told you you were funny!'”

Even before Kung Fu, Olivia starred in Legacies, the second Vampire Diaries spinoff, as Alyssa Chang, so she was already a big part of the CW family. But her first network television role was as a teaching assistant in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2018.