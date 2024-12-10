Olivia Agrees to Plan Her Sister's Last-Minute Wedding in Mistletoe and Matrimony' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) The OWN holiday movie premieres on the network on Dec. 14, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 10 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: OWN

There are few things that feel better than being home for the holidays, or in the Oprah Winfrey Network's case, OWN for the Holidays. For the 2024 holiday season, OWN rolled out its feel-good movie series for fans to enjoy while nestled up with popcorn and a mug of hot cocoa. One of the films in the three-movie holiday lineup is Mistletoe and Matrimony, airing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

The film, starring Ashley Sharpe Chestnut (Chicago Med, Star Trek: Picard) and Etiene Maurice of (Scream Queens), follows a successful wedding planner named Olivia (played by Ashley) who is "unwillingly tasked" with planning her sister's wedding alongside her ex-boyfriend, Isaiah (played by Etiene). Ahead of Mistletoe and Matrimony's premiere, Distractify obtained an exclusive clip from the film showing how Olivia got roped into an unexpected reunion with her ex.

'Mistletoe and Matrimony' shows Olivia begrudgingly agreeing to plan her sister's wedding in 2 weeks.

In the clip, Olivia visited her mom and dad at home. While there, her younger sister and her same-sex partner shared that they were engaged and flashed their rings in excitement. Olivia appeared shocked, telling her sister "I thought you said you didn't need a piece of paper" to show their commitment to one another.

Her sister then informs her that she was in a "naive" state at the time, but now knows she wants to be married. Especially since her fiancee needs a Green Card to stay in the U.S. The couple then tells Olivia they're planning on having a Christmas Eve wedding in two weeks. Then, they dropped the bomb to her that they wanted her to be their wedding planner. She appeared shocked that her sister asked, but agrees, stating "what are sisters for?"

Olivia's sister is elated by the news and starts reminiscing about them having pretend weddings as kids. The trip down memory lane upsets her, as she told her sister that when they used to have their play weddings, she was the bride and her sister was the maid of honor. Olivia then mentions how the tables have turned in real life, prompting her sister to share one more shocking update.

"Actually, Gwen and I want to keep the wedding small, so we're not having a bridal party," her sister declares, to which Olivia quips, "Oh, of course."

'Mistletoe and Matrimony' also includes Olivia stepping out of her own way in the love department.

By agreeing to plan her sister's wedding, Olivia is also giving herself a second shot at love in Mistletoe and Matrimony. As the movie's logline states, she's great at her job but not-so-great at asking for what she wants in relationships. "Olivia Morris is a successful wedding planner who plays it safe in life and love," the description reads. "She is forced to reckon with her timid tendencies when she’s unwillingly tasked with planning her vivacious younger sister’s Christmas Eve wedding."