Olympic Athletes Are Complaining About Quarantine Conditions in Beijing — What's Going On?

Perhaps the food situation would be more bearable if athletes were getting enough of it, whatever it is. For Germany's Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medalist in Nordic combined, the food deliveries are sporadic at best. According to NPR, Dirk Schimmelpfennig, the head of Germany's delegation, said, "The rooms were too small, unhygienic, and food deliveries didn't come often enough."

Beyond the physical damage of this treatment, athletes are suffering mentally as well.