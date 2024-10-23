Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “You Don’t Play With Dark” — Woman Shares How Ouija Board Predicted Her Friend's Death at 22 "I REBUKE THIS ENERGY." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 23 2024, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny

If you're obsessed with the supernatural, metaphysical, and altogether spooky like I am, then you've probably heard your fair share of frightening encounters involving Ouija boards. This story from a TikToker who goes by Escalation Bunny (@escalationbunny) will get those who already believe the boards provide some type of uncanny connection to unseen forces only further proof of their power.

For those who don't believe, this tale might just give you pause that they do, indeed, work. She told the story of her and a few friends and the night of a fateful sleepover. Bunny said that one of the friend's houses seemed like a nice and normal suburban abode, but if you spent a bit of time in there, one would soon get a completely different vibe from the place.

There were long, deep, and scary hallways. She would regularly hear screams coming from the attic of people who weren't there. Not physically at least. She would shadow apparitions, "motioning" when she would attempt to sleep at night. And whenever they would go into the basement, it felt like they were entering some type of "underworld."

@escalationbunny Yes this is true. Throwback to abc familys 13 days of halloween. 👻 ♬ original sound - Escalation Bunny Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny

Bunny goes on to say that "to make matters worse" she and her pals would go into this one particular girl's bedroom, "with the lights dim pull out the Ouija board and play all the time." She added, however, "But here's the thing: it only ever worked for Christina. It was like she had some weird connection to it. Naturally, her sister and I always thought this was fake. And she was just doing it for attention. Because it would move so fast."

The TikToker added that the board "never worked" whenever she and Christina's sister would do it "alone." She went on to state that the ghost that was controlling the board must've had "diarrhea of the mouth" because it was certainly quick to answer any and all of the questions that Christina had. During one particular session, Bunny said that she and her friends had finished watching the Albert Finney starring film Big Fish.

Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny

She referenced the "creepy old witch" in the movie and her power for being able to predict when people were going to die. Naturally, after seeing the film, Christina was interested in asking the Ouija board how old she was going to be when she died. The Ouija board didn't even hesitate and immediately informed Christina that she was going to be 22 years old when she died.

The TikToker's friend then hopped to her notebook that she kept where she meticulously kept notes to record all of the answers she received from the Ouija board. "Little did we know, something was set in motion and some weird s--- started happening for the next 10 years." According to Bunny, the fact that Christina asked this question opened up a dark pathway of sorts. Christina's "middle school boyfriend tragically died," shortly after.

Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny

It sounds like something straight out of Final Destination — the young man was babysitting his 3-year-old sister and was setting up a rope swing for her in the backyard. While doing so, he somehow tangled himself up in the rope and ended up hanging by the tree. The little kid was screaming from behind the house when his parents finally found him. His 3-year-old sister was screaming when they arrived.

What's really weird is that after his death, Bunny said that Christina wasn't "hysterical" but was "moreso distant." The TikToker recalls Christina telling her that she thought she was going to see her middle school boyfriend again very soon. "I just don't see myself growing old...something like that might happen to me."

She said that she mentally wrote off these things just to be able to sleep at night and that her and Christina "grew apart over the years" following the boy's death. Bunny said that as time progressed her friend ended up getting a job and a fiance and seemed "pretty happy from what [she] could tell."

Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny

At 21 years old, Christina was married. Bunny said that while she didn't attend the wedding, she did see footage from the wedding day and of Christina standing at the altar. "Softly in the background, you hear a little girl singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider." Christina yells super loudly Kenna it's time to take photos and the camera just slowly pans left. And then you get a grown view of this beautiful little flower girl sitting in a pew holding a Bible upside down and singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider."

Bunny continued, "She shuts the Bible, takes a couple of steps towards the aisle and slowly walks forward. I s--- you not this 2-year-old looks up at this bride and says, 'Christina, are you gonna die soon?'" The TIkToker then stated about a year after the wedding, "Christina was at a cabin with her family in the mountains having some celebration. Everyone was there, including her newborn son."

Bunny went on: "It seemed like one of those days where nothing could go wrong. Her family always had a four-wheeler, that we would take around the mountains and have a really good time on. At some point in the afternoon her and her friend decided to take it out for a ride. But that day, something was different."

Source: TikTok | @escalationbunny