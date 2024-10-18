Home > FYI > Halloween New Scary Movies to Watch at Home This Halloween (That Are Actually Scary) There something for every type of scary movie aficionado. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 18 2024, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Prime, Paramount+, Netflix

It's October, which means one thing: time to watch some scary movies. Nothing puts you in the Halloween spirit more than a heart-racing, scary movie that has you torn between looking away and wanting to see what happens next.

The best scary movies leave you feeling unsettled long after the credits have rolled (but in the best way). Luckily, all of your favorite streaming platforms have released new scary movies to watch this October. Here is a list of some of our picks to add to your queues.

'It's What's Inside' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

With the tagline, "No body is leaving the same as they came," you know it's going to be creepy! It's What's Inside follows a group of friends at a pre-wedding party who play a twisted game that involves a suitcase containing a mysterious device capable of inducing body swaps. Run Time: 103 minutes

'Woman of The Hour' (Netflix)

Source: Leah Gallo/Netflix

What's scarier than a scary movie based on a true story? Woman of the Hour is based on Rodney Alcala, who was known as The Dating Game Killer, and murdered five women in the '70s. He appeared on The Dating Game in the midst of his killing spree. The movie stars Anna Kendrick, and is also her directorial debut. Run Time: 94 minutes

'Don't Move' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

A woman finds herself in a secluded forest with a killer who has injected her with a drug that is slowly paralyzing her. What's the worst that can happen? Don't Move stars Kelsey Asbille as Iris and Finn Wittrock as the killer, Richard, and the film is Rated R. Run Time: 92 minutes

'Don't Come Home' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

If you are looking for an international thriller, check out Don't Come Home. The Thai film follows a mother who must confront dark secrets from her past after her daughter mysteriously vanishes — after they move into their family's old mansion. Described as ominous and mind-bending, this limited series is good for a weekend binge session. Run Time: 6 Episodes

'Mr. Crocket' (Hulu)

Source: Disney/Elvis Nolasco

Another movie we couldn't help but add to the list is Hulu's Mr. Crocket. The show stars Elvis Nolasco as the titular character, a demonic children's show host who is kidnapping kids. Run Time: 88 minutes

'House of Spoils' (Amazon Prime Video)

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Arian Moayed (Succession), and Barbie Ferrera (Euphoria), House of Spoils is The Menu meets The Haunting. The movie tells the story of a chef who is attempting to open a new restaurant, but the spirit of the estate's previous owner is attempting to sabotage her. Run Time: 101 minutes

'Caddo Lake' (HBO Max)

Source: Courtesy of Max

A Max Original, Caddo Lake stars Dylan O'Brien (Paris) and Eliza Scanlen (Ellie) as they both try to undercover the mysterious surrounding the titular body of water. Ellie's 8-year-old sister vanishes one night near the lake, while Paris' mom died after she drove off a bridge into the lake. Run Time: 99 minutes

'Salem's Lot' (HBO Max)

Source: Courtesy of New Line Cinema/Max

The film is based on a Stephen King novel so you know it is going to be scary. The movie follows a writer, played by Lewis Pullman, who returns to his hometown in search of inspiration for his next novel but gets way more than he bargained for (i.e. a vampire). Run Time: 113 minutes

'Apartment 7A' (Paramount+)

Source: Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+

A prequel to the classic horror film Rosemary's Baby, the Paramount+ original Apartment 7A stars Julia Garner as Terry, a dancer who follows a Broadway producer to his apartment and becomes sick. She is offered an apartment to stay in for free by an elderly couple in the building, and soon she discovers she is pregnant. Terry begins to make scary discoveries in her apartment, making it the perfect Halloween weekend movie. Run Time: 104 minutes

'Teacup' (Peacock)

Source: PEACOCK