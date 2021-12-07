Who Sings the 'Our Kind of People' Theme Song? Hint: Drake Has Co-Signed the Singer

Even though Our Kind of People has received rave reviews by fans, there is one element that has allowed the show to stand out — its amazing soundtrack. In particular, the theme song always puts viewers into their feels with a sultry voice and soothing melody. Not to mention, the singer has received a co-sign by Drake, which has only boosted intrigue. So, who sings the Our Kind of People theme song? Here’s the 4-1-1.