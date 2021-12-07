Logo
Our Kind Of People
Who Sings the 'Our Kind of People' Theme Song? Hint: Drake Has Co-Signed the Singer

Dec. 7 2021, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

There’s a reason why Fox’s Our Kind of People has received so much praise. Aside from its multitalented cast, the show does an amazing job of telling the story of the elite Black family. Centered around Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta), the series showcases how she follows her late mother’s footsteps into Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, to build her hair empire and restore her family’s reputation. In other words, Our Kind of People delivers the drama, sass, and intriguing storyline that can reel viewers in.

Even though Our Kind of People has received rave reviews by fans, there is one element that has allowed the show to stand out — its amazing soundtrack. In particular, the theme song always puts viewers into their feels with a sultry voice and soothing melody. Not to mention, the singer has received a co-sign by Drake, which has only boosted intrigue. So, who sings the Our Kind of People theme song? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Tinashe is the voice behind the ‘Our Kind of People’ theme song.

As the The Focus notes, the Hulu credits reveal that R&B singer Tinashe is the artist flexing her vocals on the Our Kind of People theme song. The song was composed by Meshell Ndegeocello.

This news comes as no surprise, as Tinashe has appeared in a plethora of TV shows including Two & a Half Men, Out of Jimmy’s Head, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more. And since the triple threat is known for her talents, it makes sense that she was tapped as the vocalist for the theme song.

Not to mention, at the start of Tinashe’s career, she was able to snag a co-sign from Drake. The rapper decided to add his vocals and bars to the songbird’s debut single “2 On,” which many people believe helped the original song reach two-time platinum status. Drake is not one to lay his bars on any song, so that move was a big push for Tinashe’s career.

Tinashe’s net worth is set to multiply.

Since Tinashe’s January 2014 debut single “2 On” and other singles that have performed well on the charts, fans expect her net worth to be on the sizable side. And it turns out that the singer is working with a solid nest egg.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Tinashe has accumulated a $6 million net worth. This figure is a combination of Tinashe’s work as an actor, singer, songwriter, and dancer.

Not to mention, Tinashe has also expanded her reach with collaborations in the beauty and fashion spaces. The star has not only appeared on the cover of Nylon magazine, she scored a partnership with MAC Cosmetics for the brand’s limited-edition #MACFutureForward campaign. Plus, the singer also partnered with designer Alexander Wang for his fall 2016 campaign.

So, it’s easy to see why Tinashe’s net worth is likely to increase over time. And since the star is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry, the sky’s the limit.

