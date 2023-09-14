Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Star Paige Gallagher's Boyfriend Died in a Train Accident In a TikTok video, Paige Gallagher explained that her boyfriend, Conor Vislay, had died. He got hit by a Metrolink train in California. By Joseph Allen Sep. 14 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@paigeagallagher

The Gist: Paige Gallagher is in mourning over the death of her boyfriend Conor Vislay.

She announced his death online and posted a video on TikTok of her getting ready for his funeral and acknowledged that she was still in mourning.

Conor died after he got hit by a Metrolink train in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Dealing with loss is a completely individual experience, and people react to it in a variety of different ways. Paige Gallagher, a popular TikTok comedian, announced in late August that her boyfriend Conor Vislay had died. On Sept. 13, 2023, she posted a "get ready with me" video for his funeral.

Paige acknowledged that the idea behind the video was crazy, but also said that no one should judge her because of the grief she was going through. Paige's video and post have led many to want to learn more about Conor and about the circumstances around his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Paige Gallagher posted about her boyfriend's death on Instagram and TikTok.

In late August, Paige posted a tribute to Conor alongside pictures of the two of them together. "Sweet, sweet Conor. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have known you," she wrote. "This is the hardest thing I’ve ever posted and I’m struggling to find the words. You made me feel like I could do anything. It was like a superpower of yours; making people feel unstoppable."

Article continues below advertisement

"The joy you radiated was unmatched and I’m forever grateful to have experienced you," she added. "You’re the best person I’ve ever known. My best friend, my soulmate, the love of my life.Thank you.I love you, I miss you, I love you. Rest easy." In her TikTok video, Paige said that she was currently going through the anger stage of her grief, and that nothing around her actually felt real.

Article continues below advertisement

She seemed to be angry both at Conor for leaving her, and said that she also had a short temper with everyone at the moment. She also said that she doesn't know why she's making the video. "I just felt like it," she adds. In the comments under both the post and the video, she received plenty of support from folks who understood that grief can manifest in strange ways, and offered her condolences for her loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Conor apparently died in a train accident.

Conor and Paige both live in La Verne, Calif., and reports suggest that Conor died after an accident involving Metrolink commuter train at Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road intersection. Conor was reportedly hit by the train and immediately succumbed to his injuries as a result. Conor was just 24 years old. It's unclear whether Conor stepped in front of the train intentionally or if he was hit by accident.