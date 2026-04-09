Pam Bondi Subpoenaed Over Epstein Files as Pressure Mounts for Answers Representatives hope she is not going to hold the line that Republicans have regarding the Epstein Files. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 9 2026, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Pam Bondi's dismissal as U.S. Attorney General has not shielded her from investigations tied to the Epstein files. Donald Trump has long been rumored to appear in them, with supposed evidence, but the DOJ insists the files have been fully released, with no mentions of Trump.

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Source: Mega Pam Bondi is being asked to stop defending Donald Trump and allies that might be in the Epstein Files

Bondi has been subpoenaed by House Oversight Chair James Comer regarding the Epstein files, with a deposition scheduled for April 14. She faces questions on the federal government's handling of the documents, which remain heavily censored. The American public and voices across the political spectrum, conservative and liberal alike, demand greater clarity on files linking influential figures to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted financier and s-x offender.

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Rep. Robert Garcia Called To End The Cover-Up

Despite the administration saying that it has not tried to cover up or protect any person in the Epstein Files. However, Democrats and the wider public insist that there are many inconsistencies, mostly stemming from the sloppy work that the government did in redacting documents and files.

Representative Robert Garcia has called out Bondi, asking her to reveal everything that the administration has hidden, given that she is no longer beholden to Donald Trump. He said, “The Oversight Committee subpoena is for Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not. Former AG Bill Barr gave testimony under oath on the Epstein files, and we look forward to hearing from Bondi in two weeks. Bondi now has an opportunity to give us the full truth.”

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He later tweeted out, “End the cover-up, and stop protecting the men who abused children and girls.”

My message to the former Attorney General is clear: You have the opportunity to come clean. You don't work for Donald Trump anymore.



End the cover-up, and stop protecting the men who abused children and girls. pic.twitter.com/UtvrpgVho6 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 3, 2026 Source: @RepRobertGarcia Representative Robert Garcia's entire statement.

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The Epstein Files have been a stain on th Administration’s record that Donald Trump has not been able to shake. While there was a lot of enthusiasm about the files being released initially, it has since died down, especially after the mishandled manner in which they were released.

Rep. Summer Lee Made It Clear That Pam Bondi Was Being Summoned

Rep. Summer Lee made it clear that it was Pam Bondi who was being summoned, and not the Attorney General of the United States. Even if Bondi had been removed from the position, she was legally obligated to show up to the deposition.

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He said, “For those keeping track, Pam Bondi is about to be out of compliance with not one but two lawful subpoenas if she fails to show up for a sworn deposition next week. Even after being fired, she’s still legally obligated to show up. So we’ll see her soon.”

Pam Bondi will not appear for her upcoming deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation given that she is no longer serving as the US attorney general, the Department of Justice said. https://t.co/4WV3wNVbKd pic.twitter.com/lKBWHC4WEo — CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2026 Source: @CNN It looks like the House Oversight Committee and the DOJ are at odds.