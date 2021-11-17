Papa John's Just Unveiled a New Logo — and People Are Confused

Pizza giant Papa John's Papa Johns is making some big changes to its brand. On Nov. 16, 2021, the company detailed its fresh vision — which includes a name change and new in-store makeover — in a press release.

"The loyalty and love people have for Papa Johns has been built on our well-known promise of Better Ingredients. Better Pizza – and today, we are signaling to the world that Papa Johns is ‘Hungry for Better,'" said Max Wetzel, Papa Johns’ chief commercial officer, in a statement.