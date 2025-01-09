“This Can Save Your Child’s Life” — Parents Drive 600 Miles to Comfort “Anxious” Daughter "Woman on a mission to hug her baby." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 9 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @breannakate04

A young woman who was feeling anxious posted a viral TikTok detailing the lengths her parents went through to ensure that she wasn't going through this stress alone. Breanna Kate (@breannakate04) posted a viral clip of a surprise visit her parents made after traveling hundreds of miles when they learned she wasn't feeling her best.

Breanna begins her video by showing off a screenshot of a text message conversation she had with her mother. She writes to her mom: "Can you call me please when you're free please." Her mom responded: "Yes. Everything OK?"

The TikToker explained that she's all right, but that she wasn't feeling her best emotionally. "Ya I'm just feeling anxious and wanted to chat." "Yep," mom replies. At this point in the video, Breanna explains that she sent the text to her mom and dad at "2:52pm" of the same day she uploaded it — December 7th, 2024.

Her clip then transitions to a recording of her folks walking through an active gym, side by side. The overlay reads: "My parents (who live 600 miles away), at 4:02 p.m. ... also today." They walk through throngs of people on treadmills until they arrive at Breanna, who has headphones on and is putting in some cardio work.

She turns over her shoulder to see her folks, in their coats, and immediately stops the machine, and gets off to embrace them, crying as her folks take her in their arms. While music is playing over the TikTok, dad can be seen talking to his daughter with what are presumably words of comfort for his kid.

Tears in her eyes, she looks up and faces him with a smile on her face as the video comes to a close. According to a blog post from the Dayton Children's healthcare facility, "the power of presence" for one's children is a profoundly important phenomenon

The article shares several ways parents can foster a sense of reliance with their kids. Keeping them mired in activities and running them from appointment to appointment can be stressful. Furthermore, it limits time for interactions one can have with their kid where you can freely interact with them.

It's during these "idle" moments with your kids, where they are free from distractions, and screen time, where you can effectively communicate with your child and get a sense of where their personality stands. The healthcare center also urges parents to "take control of [their] calendars" and not the other way around.

I.e., scheduling times that they can spend with their child and effectively communicate so that they're able to ensure they can get to know each other on a personal level. Additionally, incorporating some own self-care routines can help you to be more present and less beleaguered when you're spending time with your child.

Moreover, EdTech Review wrote that physically comforting your children and showing signs of affection is vital to their development. "Listening actively is a fundamental aspect of being present for your child. When your child shares their thoughts and feelings, provide them with your undivided attention," the outlet penned.

This type of action shows that you are able to "be present in the moment" with them, which can, in turn, provide an example as to how they can also embody this behavior, too. Additionally, the outlet writes that "show[ing] physical affection" can also have a positive impact on your relationship with your children.

"Physical affection is a powerful tool for expressing love and providing emotional security for your child. Hugs, kisses, and other forms of physical touch create a sense of warmth and closeness. These gestures can significantly impact your child’s emotional development, promoting feelings of safety, comfort, and love."

EdTech recommends taking opportunities "throughout the day" in order to "offer affectionate gestures" is a great way to, in action, provide a sense of relief and comfort to your kids. This can also be accomplished by creating "meaningful rituals" with your child. Sticking to these routines and having fun whilst doing them, not only demonstrates the value of sticking to a healthy, recurring process.

But also, it reveals to them in action that they can join in with a loved one while completing these said rituals. TikTokers who viewed Breanna's video were touched by her parents' gesture. One person jokingly penned: "in the clurb we all sob violently."