Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Has Died at 29 — What Was Her Cause of Death?

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, best known for her role in the wildly popular K-drama Snowdrop, has sadly passed away. Her family confirmed her death in a statement, per Korean media outlet Soompi. She was 29 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Park Soo Ryun's cause of death.

What was Park Soo Ryun's cause of death?

According to reports, Park Soo Ryun fell down a flight of stairs in her home on June 11. The actress slipped into a coma and was rushed to the hospital, where attempts to revive her were made. Eventually, Park was declared brain-dead. Her bereaved family has decided to donate her organs to honor her memory.

"Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating," Park's mom told Soompi. "There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating."

According to The Economic Times, the mortuary was set up at Suwon Hospital's funeral hall in the Gyeonggi Province Medical Centre. The funeral began on June 12 at 4 p.m. KST and concluded the following morning.

In addition to her role in Snowdrop, in which she played a university student, the late actress had a promising career in musical theater. Park made her debut in 2018 in a production of Il Tenore and went on to star in other musicals like Finding Mr. Destiny, Passing Through Love, The Cellar, Siddhartha, and The Day We Loved.