What Was Parker Sutherland's Cause of Death? Here's What We Know Fans want answers on the football star's untimely passing. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 16 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET

It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Parker Sutherland, best known as a University of Northern Iowa football star, has died. The football standout was just 18.

Parker, who played four games during his freshman year for the team, had his death announced by the school on Feb. 14, 2026. Since Parker was an athlete and in great shape, the news of his passing has rocked the university community and fans alike. Now, many people are wondering about the circumstances behind Parker Sutherland’s death. Here’s what we know.

Parker Sutherland’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Sending love and light to the Sutherland family! According to TMZ, the college football star passed on Valentine’s Day morning, just 10 days before his birthday. However, they made it a point not to share any details about the cause of death.

Interestingly, the Daily Mail shared that Cedars Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a “unconscious/fainting (non-trauma)” call from the university’s football complex. However, it’s unclear if the call was in relation to Parker’s passing.

"It is a heartbreaking day for our Panther Athletics family with the passing of our Parker Sutherland. He embraced the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport," said UNI Director of Athletics Megan Franklin in a press release. "We are devastated, just devastated. The blessing is that we have a Panther family who will hold the Sutherland family, our football team, and our athletics staff close as we grieve."

UNI head coach Tom Stepsis also shared his grief, stating that he’s “heartbroken.” “Parker embodied everything we look for in a UNI Football Panther," Stepsis shared in the press release. "His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was. His character, humility, toughness, and genuine love of others are what champions are made of.

"While I'm saddened that our time together was short, we will celebrate the bright light that he brought to our football team for the rest of our lives."

The moment I’ll always think of when I hear Parker Sutherland’s name.



📹: @S1lkProds https://t.co/hf51rq43FN — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) February 14, 2026

Parker Sutherland was an accomplished athlete.

Although a freshman, Parker showed great promise in his football career. The Daily Mail shared that Parker played in four games as a freshman in 2025. And judging by his coach’s sentiments, Parker’s talent would have done wonders for the team.

Aside from his talent as a football star — he was named a second-team All-State selection in 2024 — Parker was a naturally gifted athlete. It’s reported that he played not one, but three sports at Iowa City High School.

As the University of Northern Iowa community tries to wrap its mind around this great loss, folks are especially keeping Parker’s family at the top of mind. The 18-year-old leaves behind his parents, Adam and Jill Sutherland, and his sister, Georgia.