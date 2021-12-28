"Sit Down, Karen": Patricia Cornwall Charged With Assault After Fight on Delta Flight 2790

Patricia Cornwall rose to fame with smaller roles in Married With Children (she played a pilgrim girl in Season 10, Episode 17) and Baywatch (she portrayed Petra in Season 7, Episode 2.) She was using a stage name, Patty Breton, at the time.

A former Los Angeles Raiders cheerleader, Cornwall launched a second career as a real estate agent, working for franchises like Coldwell Banker Realty and Berkshire Hathaway. Cornwall was pushed back into the spotlight recently following her arrest for assault.