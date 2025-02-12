Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker Trade Insults on Social Media in Intense Feud
Former MLB pitchers Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker clearly don't like each other!
As of February 2025, former MLB pitchers Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker appear to be in a feud. The two allegedly got into a heated argument during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, where Mahomes Sr.'s son, Patrick Mahomes II, was playing in the big game with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The two ex-professional baseball players reportedly traded harsh words outside a New Orleans restaurant, but the tension between them didn't end there. No, as it turns out, Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker have brought their feud to social media. Here's everything you need to know.
Patrick Mahomes' dad and John Rocker are feuding.
In a video shared on social media, Patrick Mahomes Sr. is seen standing outside a restaurant when John Rocker walks out and offers a handshake. Mahomes Sr. quickly pushes Rocker's hand away, sparking a heated argument.
The two seemed ready to throw punches, but the situation was diffused down before it turned physical. As Mahomes Sr. started walking away, though, Rocker threw his drink in his direction. The video ended there, but their feud was far from over.
The drama quickly moved to social media, where the two continued exchanging words. John Rocker took the first shot, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "This f--king loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls--t weekend even more."
Pat Mahomes Sr. wasted no time firing back: "You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years," he said. "Keep my name out your loud mouth."
John Rocker didn't hold back, responding, "You wouldn't have had the balls to say that to my face the other night. Lanky a-- clown." Mahomes Sr. stood his ground, calling Rocker a "menace to society." John Rocker's final jab? "F--K PATRICK MAHOMES."
Not long after, John Rocker added, "Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him." Well, it looks like he may get the chance!
Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker will fight in a boxing event.
On February 12, 2025, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to X and announced that Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker would face off in a "Rough 'N' Rowdy" boxing event set for April 19.
"It's official. The paperwork was signed today. Pat Mahomes Sr. vs. John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. April 19th. Real bad blood," Dave wrote on X alongside a video of him breaking the news.
"I guess they f--king hated each other since their playing days, baseball. I guess [it's] not surprising — everyone has beef with John Rocker. But they signed the f--king paperwork," he said. "Guess what we got, boys and girls? Rough N' Rowdy, April 19th, Wheeling, West Virginia."
Dave emphasized the intensity of the upcoming fight between Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker, saying, "This is real bad blood."
In response to Dave's announcement, John Rocker posted, "Looks like I'll finally be able to kick his lanky a-- after all these years. This should be fun."