Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker Trade Insults on Social Media in Intense Feud Former MLB pitchers Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker clearly don't like each other! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 12 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET

As of February 2025, former MLB pitchers Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker appear to be in a feud. The two allegedly got into a heated argument during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, where Mahomes Sr.'s son, Patrick Mahomes II, was playing in the big game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two ex-professional baseball players reportedly traded harsh words outside a New Orleans restaurant, but the tension between them didn't end there. No, as it turns out, Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker have brought their feud to social media. Here's everything you need to know.

Patrick Mahomes' dad and John Rocker are feuding.

In a video shared on social media, Patrick Mahomes Sr. is seen standing outside a restaurant when John Rocker walks out and offers a handshake. Mahomes Sr. quickly pushes Rocker's hand away, sparking a heated argument.

The two seemed ready to throw punches, but the situation was diffused down before it turned physical. As Mahomes Sr. started walking away, though, Rocker threw his drink in his direction. The video ended there, but their feud was far from over.

Pat Mahomes Sr & John Rocker got into it in NOLApic.twitter.com/2q9TythCsQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2025

The drama quickly moved to social media, where the two continued exchanging words. John Rocker took the first shot, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "This f--king loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls--t weekend even more."

Pat Mahomes Sr. wasted no time firing back: "You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years," he said. "Keep my name out your loud mouth." John Rocker didn't hold back, responding, "You wouldn't have had the balls to say that to my face the other night. Lanky a-- clown." Mahomes Sr. stood his ground, calling Rocker a "menace to society." John Rocker's final jab? "F--K PATRICK MAHOMES."

Not long after, John Rocker added, "Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him." Well, it looks like he may get the chance!

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker will fight in a boxing event.

On February 12, 2025, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to X and announced that Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker would face off in a "Rough 'N' Rowdy" boxing event set for April 19. "It's official. The paperwork was signed today. Pat Mahomes Sr. vs. John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. April 19th. Real bad blood," Dave wrote on X alongside a video of him breaking the news.

It’s official. The paperwork was signed today. Pat Mahomes Sr vs John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. April 19th. Real bad blood. @roughnrowdy https://t.co/Ax3r40WBwa pic.twitter.com/abVsaD5oGE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 12, 2025

"I guess they f--king hated each other since their playing days, baseball. I guess [it's] not surprising — everyone has beef with John Rocker. But they signed the f--king paperwork," he said. "Guess what we got, boys and girls? Rough N' Rowdy, April 19th, Wheeling, West Virginia."