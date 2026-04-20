Patrick Muldoon, 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Starship Troopers' Actor, Dies at 57 “My Mom watches a very cute Hallmark movie he did for Christmas every year (anytime of the year for her really), and it was such a sweet film. May his memory be a blessing!” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 20 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Patrick Muldoon

“Days of Our Lives” famed Patrick Muldoon has passed away at the age of 57. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. Variety reports that Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, along with his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa; niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.

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Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California. He got his big break playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. The iconic soap opera had a generous run spanning over 61 seasons. Muldoon was a regular face on the TV show from 1992-1995. After his temporary exit, Austin Peck took over the role. He came back after a 16-year hiatus in 2011.

Source: Instagram Patrick Muldoon with partner SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@THEPATRICKMULDOON

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Following his initial exit in 1995, the star played Richard Hart in “Melrose Place” until 1996. He also appeared in three episodes of ‘Saved by the Bell” in the early 1990s, as well as playing Zander Barcalow in the 1997 cult classic “Starship Troopers.” The actor was considered a face of holiday romcoms, appearing in movies like “A Christmas Reunion” and “A Boyfriend for Christmas.”

Patrick Muldoon: Remembering the Actor and His Sudden Passing

Just days before his passing, Muldoon took to his Instagram account to announce his latest project. He posted a screenshot of an article from Deadline, announcing the star-studded cast list of the upcoming film. ​ “So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH, directed by Matt Ross, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia 🇦🇺,” he wrote in his caption.

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Muldoon’s 18-year-old co-star from “Little Dead Rotting Hood,” actor Jake Getman, paid tribute to the late star with a social media post. Getman posted a photo of them attending a red-carpet event together and wrote, “RIP Patrick Muldoon. Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light,” he continued, adding “#gonetoosoon.” ​

Patrick Muldoon Dies: 'Days Of Our Lives', 'Melrose Place' & 'Starship Troopers' Actor Was 57 https://t.co/ekSUcuR5n2 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 20, 2026 Source: X Patrick Muldoon passes away SOURCE; X/@DEADLINE

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Fans write their condolences on social media after the sudden demise of the actor. One fan wrote on X, “I remember Patrick from DOOL as Austin Reed. He was also in one of my must-see Hallmark movies every Christmas - "A Boyfriend for Christmas" RIP Patrick!” ​

Another fan chimed in, saying, “My Mom watches a very cute Hallmark movie he did for Christmas every year (anytime of the year for her really), and it was such a sweet film. May his memory be a blessing!” Some fans expressed concern over middle-aged people dying of heart-related issues. One comment read, “This is not normal, folks. If you've had COVID multiple times, you should get checked out; it can cause long-term invisible damage!”

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram Patrick Muldoon's last post before death SOURE: INSTAGRAM/2THE PATRICKMULDOON